On April 18, construction began on the expansion and reconstruction of the Lakefront Park boat launch. With cooperation from the weather and the river, the project is scheduled to be completed on July 1, just in time for Hudson Booster Days, July 1-4.
Local officials, including Mayor Rich O’Connor and Park Board member and Alderperson Mike Kennedy, have voiced support for the project, hoping it will increase the boater activity in downtown Hudson. Having a place for St. Croix River boaters to dock, park and walk to downtown will be beneficial to the local economy and an asset for residents to use as well.
The western side of the parking lot and ramp will be raised for continued access during high water. The lot will be expanded north.
In order to accommodate these expansions, five trees to the north of Lakefront Park were transplanted. The remaining trees that were removed were damaged cottonwoods or ash. These trees were damaged by storms or by mowers or weed whips and were not worth saving, according to Director of Public Works and Park Mike Mroz.
“Following the completion of the project, the city will look to replant this area,” he said.
This project began two years ago with selecting a consulting firm to assist with design and grant applications. Since then, the boat launch project has been approved by various parties, including the Hudson Park Board, Hudson Common Council, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
During the construction, the boat launch will have limited access, especially while work in the water is underway.
Come July, weather dependent, it should be up and running for full access use.
