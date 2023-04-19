Sirens rtsa

An unidentified body was recovered from the St. Croix River in Hudson this morning, Wednesday, April 19, after a call came in around 9:30 a.m., according to the Hudson Police Department.

No identification has been made. Additional information will be released when the medical examiner makes a positive identification and the family has been notified. 

Hudson police along with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Department and Washington County Sheriff's Department responded to the call. 

