Over 70 vendors gathered at Hudson High School on a beautiful spring Sunday to showcase the variety of organization and business offerings in Hudson.
Throughout the day, performers and presenters took the stage, like the Phipps Dance Companies and various high school groups.
There were a few special guests, too, including the North Hudson Pepper Fest royalty and adoptable dogs fostered through Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue.
Community members were able to meet the people behind the passion of organizations like the brand new Valley Wide Pride group, organizing the first of its kind pride event this summer in the St. Croix Valley; the Hudson Area Public Library; the Hudson YMCA; the Real Magic House; Andersen Corporation; and so many more.
Plus, Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue had its annual craft fair, offering a variety of unique gifts.
There was a little bit of everything.
