The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a public involvement meeting to discuss an upcoming construction project on the Carmichael Road Bridge over I-94 in the St. Croix County city of Hudson.
It will be 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at the Hudson Fire Department, 2121 Ward Ave.
The meeting will be an open-house format with exhibits, maps and a short presentation at 6:30 p.m. WisDOT staff will be available to answer questions.
Built in 1991, the bridge structure needs maintenance work. WisDOT is planning the following improvements:
Replacing the bridge’s expansion joints.
Replacing the approach slabs on each side of the structure.
Patching cracks and spalling in the bridge girders and abutment wings.
Placing a polymer overlay on the bridge deck.
Adjusting and tensioning a tilted sign’s anchor nuts.
Construction currently is expected to start after May 2. All work, except for the polymer overlay, must be completed in 90 days. The polymer overlay must be completed by Sept. 16.
Construction will impact traffic, and local traffic is encouraged to use alternate routes if possible. The following are anticipated:
Two lanes in each direction will remain open on the Carmichael Road Bridge during peak travel times.
When the polymer overlay is being done, traffic on the Carmichael Road Bridge could be reduced to one lane in each direction during off-peak travel times.
The inner left-turn lane from Crest View Drive onto Carmichael Road will be closed during the project.
Pedestrian traffic on the bridge will be maintained.
Updates on the project can be found at projects.511wi.gov/i94carmichael/.
