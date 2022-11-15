When the clock strikes midnight on Nov. 1, the fairies of the Hudson holidays wave their wands and Christmas magic erupts on Second Street and all over town.
If only it were that simple, though those working behind the scenes make it seem so for the community.
For many downtown Hudson businesses, holiday planning for the year begins in January, just as the New Year rings in.
While we are all putting the holidays away, and anticipating the rest of the dreary, cold winter, Seasons Gallery, like many local retailers, are already thinking ahead.
For owner Angel MacMenamin and gallery director Rachel Renner, it doesn’t start in January like it does for many, but the planning and ordering begins in the early spring.
It’s six to eight months worth of holiday planning, Renner says.
Season Gallery is a haven of colorful, blissful, handmade art, so the process shifts slightly as it relies on the readiness of artists to begin the holiday process.
After months of ordering, boxes begin to make their way out of storage and lights, bows, tinsel, garland and sparkles are hung in the windows.
“It makes Hudson a holiday destination,” Renner said.
Second Street is aglow with holiday cheer, and it’s not even Thanksgiving yet.
To make things a little more interesting, the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau makes it a competition.
Four awards are handed out to Hudson businesses festive displays:
Best of the Best recognizes the best applicant.
Most Whimsical Display is for the most colorful, detailed and eye-catching.
Classic Christmas Award recognizes the best use of traditional décor.
Light Up the Town recognizes the best and most creative use of lights.
Just like Santa, no one ever sees the judges. Well, that’s because no one, except the Chamber, knows who they are. It’s a Christmas secret.
Those awards are announced to businesses mid-November.
The Chamber really does not let the holiday season opportunity go to waste. The calendar is set to draw crowds to downtown throughout the season.
“It’s the time to come to Hudson,” Renner said.
The last two months of the year are the busiest for the gallery and downtown Hudson and it all kicks off with the Hudson Christmas Tour of Homes this weekend.
Now in its 36th year, the tour continues to feature lavishly decorated themed trees, dining tables overflowing with exceptional and unique treasures, gorgeous wreaths, embellished windows and decorations that will awaken holiday memories.
Throughout a weekend, ticket holders are invited to visit four homes and the Octagon House Museum for an immersive holiday decor experience. Each home has rooms decorated by local businesses or organizations.
The Shoppe in the Carriage House at the Octagon House will be open during tour hours for ticket and non-ticket holders. Their selection of items are unique and perfect for the gift-giving season.
Throughout the weekend, the shops downtown are bustling with people from all over the country.
Renner recounts a pre-COVID story of a group of sisters who would come to town from Canada every year, just for the Tour of Homes.
They’re bringing their dollars to downtown, eating, drinking, shopping and lodging.
“Everyone is part of the equation,” MacMenamin said.
She described a camaraderie between all local businesses.
“We all have the same goal,” she said. “We have a relationship not just with the people, but with the place.”
It was hard for both Renner and MacMenamin to put into words the importance of shopping, dining, drinking and staying local.
It comes down to a multitude of things.
Every dollar spent locally benefits local people – the bartender mixing your drink might live up the street. The cashier ringing you out might have a child in the school district. The owner of your favorite shop might have spent their whole life in Hudson.
Chances are, their dollars will go right back into their love for local businesses.
It’s also the atmosphere. The only way to keep the magic of the holidays alive and the quaint, quality of businesses in Hudson alive is to support them is to put your money into them.
It’s not all retail and dining either, though those businesses are many of the ones who create a festive downtown environment.
It’s the local businesses that sponsor the lights in the park, the Candlelight Stroll and all the other holiday events.
This will be the fourth year of Buena Vista: A Stroll in the Park. It began in 2019 when COVID-19 made it challenging for Hudson to celebrate in its usual way. Since then, the number of lights in Lakefront Park has skyrocketed, in great thanks to the sponsors who put money toward it.
Light Up Hudson
Santa is escorted by firetruck to Lakefront Park on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m. With a wave of his wand, he illuminates the thousands of twinkling lights in the lavish holiday display along the St. Croix River. It promises to be a magical evening for everyone. This is a free event.
Candlelight Stroll
Carriage rides through Lakefront Park aglow with luminary candles set the mood for this holiday event, Friday, Dec. 2, from 6-9 p.m. Festively decorated shops and bistros greet you with the sights and sounds of the season. Tasty treats tempt your senses while restaurants showcase the best of holiday dining. This is a free event.
Santa and His Critters
Santa will visit the children in Lakefront Park on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 12-3 p.m. Children bring your lists, parents bring your cameras. Sweet treats, sled dogs, a petting zoo, plus many more activities. Visit downtown shops and restaurants for specials. This event is free.
Visit with Santa
Bring your r list to visit with Santa at Thorcraft Custom Kitchens, 512 Second St., on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 12-3 p.m. Bring your camera for photos with Santa. This event is free.
It now begins with Santa arriving in a firetruck, waving his magic wand and turning the lights on at Light Up Hudson, Friday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m.
There is also a picture frame in the park for great photos and Santa’s mailbox. This year, the lights will be accompanied by music, thanks to a partnership with Lindahl Event Services.
The day after Light Up Night is Small Business Saturday – shop, eat and sip locally “because your dollars support the community, local businesses create local jobs, invest in your community, support the environment and keep Hudson unique,” the Chamber said.
Local businesses will accept your patronage anytime, because in Hudson, Saturday, Nov. 26, isn’t the only day we shop small.
The season continues with busy days for downtown businesses as the Chamber hosts events like the Candlelight Stroll, Dec. 2, from 6-9 p.m.
Free carriage rides through Lakefront Park aglow with luminary candles will allow you and your family to dive headfirst into the holiday character. Expect lines.
This year, the Chamber is closing down part of the downtown streets to accommodate the busy foot traffic. There will be six music groups, food vendors, movies on Locust Street and luminaries lining the streets. Like every other year, Helmer Dance will place Holly Dolls in windows around town.
The next day, head back down to Lakefront Park for an event with Santa and his critters. Children can bring their Christmas lists and parents are encouraged to bring their cameras for free photos with Santa, noon to 3 p.m. There’s a line, so get there early. While you’re waiting, enjoy treats, sled dogs, a petting zoo and other activities.
This year, Santa will make a third appearance downtown, elongating the seasonal events hosted by the Chamber before Christmas. On Dec. 11, noon to 3 p.m., Thorcraft Custom Kitchens will host him at their business downtown, 512 Second St. Again, this is a free event, so bring your lists and camera.
Every one of these events brings people through the doors of small businesses downtown, making it one of the busiest and most important parts of the year for them.
A full list of local sponsors and event details can be found at hudsonwi.org.
The season really is all about making memories, family and friends and relationships.
Every year around this time for nearly a decade, a mom and her son come into the gallery. Renner is usually around and helps the young boy pick out a glass star for his mom, while she turns the other way.
It is moments like this that you can’t get when you shop at big box stores, MacMenamin said. Relationships are the crux of Hudson local businesses.
Find your favorite local businesses and organizations inside the homes on the tour this weekend:
4 North Beauty Collective
Abigail Page Antique Mall
Angel’s Pet World
Audrey Martin Art
BackRoom Vintage
Bee Healthy Chiropractic
Beloved Makers LLC
Bricks Neapolitan Pizza
Butler CPA, LLC
C1 Athletics – CrossFit of St. Croix
Casanova Liquors
Chicone’s Liquor Mart
Cracked Barrel Winery
Cream of the Crop Artists
Dot & Daisy
Droplets of Wellness, LLC
Ember & Bean Roasting Co
et cetera
Grand Fête
Hop & Barrel Brewing Company, LLC
Hudson Flower Shop
Integrity Cleaners, LLC
Kenzington
Knoke’s Chocolates & Nuts
kudos
La Rue Marché
Lucky Guys Distillery
Nostalgia Hudson – Vintage and Antiques
Octagon House Museum/St. Croix County Historical Society
Post - American Eatery
ProteinHouse
RJ’s Meats & Groceries
SEASONS Gallery
St. Croix Baking Company
St. Croix Cigar Co., LLC
T Larsen Design LLC
The 715
The Bees Knees
The Purple Tree
Ultimissimo - Boutique Salon
Urban Olive & Vine
10 tips for shopping local during the holidays
Buy early – many local businesses make their orders and don’t get more inventory in, so if you want your pick of the items, shop on the front end of the season. Plus, you’ll avoid the last minute crowds.
Don't expect Black Friday deals – local businesses don’t have the luxury of offering hefty deals on Black Friday. It’s just another Friday for them, but know that every dollar you spend locally counts. Paying full price for an item is the best way to make sure you can shop there next holiday season.
Holiday parking – Hudson offers three hours of free parking Nov. 23-Jan. 2.
Ask for advice – no one knows the local shopping and dining experience better than those who operate it. Don’t be afraid to ask your hosts, waiters or shopkeepers where to find the best burger, pair of socks or unique gift for that hard-to-buy-for person. If you can’t find it at their business, there is sure to be another local establishment where you can.
Bring reusable bags – it reduces waste, but it also reduces the cost of purchasing those items for the local business you’re frequenting.
Bring your kids – Hudson is offering its annual Find Santa in Hudson scavenger hunt. The kiddos can hunt for Santa while you do his shopping. Children are invited to visit participating businesses throughout November to spot Santa. Pick up a free passport at all participating businesses and start looking for a 5”x7” Santa picture. Drop off the completed passport at Angel’s Pet World, 105 Second St., no later than 4 p.m. on Dec. 6 and you’ll be entered into a drawing to win one of five prizes.
Be patient – many local businesses are short staffed. Be patient with those who are working. They’re likely working busy and long hours.
Shop during the off days – Monday through Wednesday are slow downtown. Reduce the hassle of hard-to-find parking and lines by shopping throughout the week, instead of just the weekend.
Check social media – lots of Hudson local businesses have social media pages that keep holiday hours updated and post about any holiday promotions happening.
Have fun – it’s the holidays. Spread joy.
