NEW RICHMOND — The late PFC Donald Gerald Miller McDonel was honored with the presentation of his Bronze Star to his son Gerald, of New Richmond.
McDonel served in the U.S. Army’s Second Ranger Battalion and the Merrill's Marauders, according to a news release from Purple Hearts Reunited.
During that time he participated in the 700-mile march to Myitkyina, Myanmar (Burma). As a Marauder, McDonel was not alone in the Bronze Star honor. Every member of the united received the award for heroic or meritorious achievement.
McDonel also received the Combat Infantryman's Badge and Presidential Unit Citation.
McDonel was the son of Ralph and Verna Josephine McDonel. He attended UW - Madison before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1942.
Purple Hearts United is a nonprofit foundation that has returned medals and artifacts to more than 850 families, museums and Homes of Honor.
McDonel’s family was happy to have the medal back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.