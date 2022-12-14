“When I think about making the bet on this place, I would have done it for sure knowing what I know now,” said Brooke Lee, CEO of Anchor Paper Company.
It is likely that a lot of people, inside and outside the paper industry, including the employees at Anchor Paper and River Valley Converting would say the same thing today meaning, they would bet on Brooke Lee.
Brooke Lee took over at age of 33 as the CEO of Anchor Paper in 2014 succeeding her mother Linda Hartinger as the fourth generation to lead the company.
It was not the kind of succession either of them had imagined.
Linda died of lung cancer five weeks from the date of her diagnosis, thrusting Brooke into the top spot after only eight years with the company.
“You don’t really spend those five weeks getting a crash course on a succession plan. I was really lucky. I had a good team in place. I sat in a room just like this, and I looked at each one and I said, ‘I don’t know what I don’t know, and I’m going to lean heavily on all of you to help me push this thing forward. We’re going to be OK,” Lee said.
Lee graduated from St. Olaf College, spent two years in Japan working for Nova Corporation selling English language instruction before returning home and was considering a job with 3M when her mother pitched her on Anchor.
People assume Lee works at Anchor because it was in her blood being fourth generation, but she actually bought the pitch.
Lee's mother pitched Anchor as a unique opportunity because of its “mid supply chain” identity.
“I meet a lot of different people and experience a lot of different parts of the supply chain because we’re in the middle. We work with suppliers and manufacturers and then we work with our customers who can be anything from a commercial printer, to a designer, to a food manufacturer. This is a relationship building business, and I found that I really enjoyed that,” Lee said.
Being in the middle is why Lee was not only willing to bet on the paper industry but also determined to expand the business into River Falls in 2019. Each of those relationships represented opportunities.
Anchor Paper does not manufacture paper. It makes paper products and distributes them to customers. It is the consummate middleman.
“Paper means something different today than it did back in the ‘20s when we started our business. We started on the industrial side. When you think about how goods were wrapped at the time, we were primarily supplying butcher paper, craft paper, twist ties. We were one of 3M’s original distributors,” Lee said.
A fortuitous set of partnerships involving Lee’s grandfather, his partner, the University of Minnesota, Cargill and Mosinee Paper Co. accounted for the company’s first foray into paper converting in the 1930s, seed germination paper.
“They place the seeds on a sheet, add water, roll it up, place it in a cold or a hot chamber, let it sit for a specified period of time, whatever the test requires, then they count how many of those seeds germinated,” Lee explained.
“It’s a paper that we helped develop a patent on and that we helped bring to the market back in the ‘30s. That was our first introduction to paper converting,” Lee said.
Their first packaging converter customer was a perfumier who needed a custom packaging solution to safely ship his glass bottles to Chicago. Anchor was already selling foam and bubble wrap for void fill applications so they were able to design and produce a custom protective pouch out of foam. That was their entrance into the packaging segment. Being able to vertically integrate has helped Anchor thrive.
As a convertor, Anchor Paper operates in a number of different spaces or channels. They cut industrial sized rolls of raw paper to size for a variety of applications from printing and graphics to fine paper and stationary. They convert paper into packaging solutions for customers. Depending on the application, Anchor may or may not purchase the paper inventory or they might get paid just for the service. They also sell packing machines and operate a retail paper store.
Anchor began selling packaging machinery in the 1970s. They expanded into Hudson in 1982 opening Packaging Converters to expand their packaging capabilities producing foam and bubble pouches and interleafing sheets and sleeves, mostly for medical and safety customers.
In 2013 Anchor acquired ViXX Converting in Hudson to augment their paper distribution capabilities.
In 2019, Anchor opened River Valley Converting (RVC), a division of Anchor Paper, in a new 88,000 square foot converting and packaging facility in River Falls, enabling the company to combine their converting and packaging operations under one roof.
“Half of our revenue is packaging. We wanted some differentiation between RVC and Anchor Paper because we do contract work in channels that a traditional paper or packaging distributor wouldn’t sell into. RVC allows us to do that more freely, with a little more anonymity,” Lee explained.
Thanks to a decision by Lee’s grandfather to provide an opportunity for employees to own an interest in the company in the 1980s, Anchor Paper employees own 49% of the company while Lee’s family retains 51% of the ownership.
By sharing that responsibility, the company has cultivated a pervasive culture of caring and accountability that distinguishes the relationship between Lee and her employees as they prepare to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary in 2023.
Challenges
Lee is betting on the diversity of her company’s capabilities to compete in different markets.
“We’ve always been kind of a niche distributor. People would always say, ‘If you need the weird stuff, go to Anchor Paper they’ll figure it out,’” Lee said. “I like quiet little niches like the seed germination paper, nobody thinks about that. What we do in packaging, again, it is not sexy, but people need to secure items in a box and we’re good at that. There’s not a lot of other folks that do what we do out there.”
The challenge is, how will Lee grow that?
“We are a respectively sized company, but when you look at other paper distributors we’re competing against, many are hundreds of million and billion dollar companies,” Lee said.
Lee might actually be the answer to another challenge she sees in her industry.
“I would say, Anchor’s a little bit different. If you were going to go around and look at a typical paper distributor in this market, we look really different than a lot of them, probably younger, by about 20 years,” Lee said.
Lee believes this is an issue for tenured industries.
“I think the traditional paper industry has been tough to recruit people into. And I don’t think that’s unique to the paper industry, it’s unique to tenured industries,” Lee said. ”How do you tell your story? I think a lot of us struggle with that. A lot of us have had our heads down and we’re moving forward, just trying to get the job done.”
Making Anchor sustainable
Anchor purchases all but about 5% of its paper from U.S. manufacturers, and it takes into consideration each manufacturer’s commitment to sustainability given the industry’s reliance on water.
“Paper manufacturers, big and small, have to adhere to environmental standards and regulations. When you look at certification, FSC for example or SFI, the people that are manufacturing paper in the U.S. are doing it responsibly and sustainably.” Lee said.
Anchor thinks about sustainability in a lot of different ways including buying and hiring locally. “We try to buy local or as much as possible within the community. We want to sustain the community we’re a part of,” Lee said.
Anchor employs a formal referral program that rewards employees for referring good people to fill open positions. Lee believes good people beget good people.
The employees being invested in the company engenders a sense of responsibility to uphold a certain standard of performance which applies as well to family and friends they might refer for employment.
“We kind of embrace nepotism here as we look at how to grow and retain talent. We embrace personal referrals. If you were to walk through RVC or Anchor central, it is not uncommon that there are family members that work here or friends. We’re big on that,” Lee said.
Role of education
Lee has always valued the process of education, the necessity to listen, the power of inquiry – the ability to take a problem apart one question at a time and the confidence that comes from learning.
Employees are encouraged to take advantage of continuous learning opportunities including programs and seminars offered by customers, suppliers and industry associations as well leadership training initiatives for management level employees.
“For me coming into my role, the way I came into it when I did, one of my biggest gaps was having that C-suite executive level education. I’d never read a P&L before, I’ll admit that. So I needed a crash course in some of that, but I was lucky to have a great CFO who was willing to help and teach me … but I knew I needed a peer group,” Lee said.
Lee values practical education, informal learning and learning from other people’s experience. She feels that can be a particular challenge for tenured businesses. It can be a challenge to make accessible, know-how and experience accumulated over years of working on the job.
“I know for me and I think this is really true for a lot of tenured businesses, there’s a lot of knowledge up here (points to her head) with everybody but it's not documented, there are not formal processes in place. I think the key really is continuous learning,” Lee said.
Lee appreciates learning in a formal educational environment, but she acknowledged learning the most just from walking through a plant.
“I was really honest with our sales team. I said, ‘Hey I’ve supported most of you in this business. I came up through the company in procurement and converting, so a lot of you know me, you know how I support your business. Support me in this business by teaching me yours.’”
Just the Facts
River Valley Converting
Brooke Lee CEO
Opened: June 2019
Address: 2552 Prairie Drive
River Falls, WI 54022
(715) 629-7227
Website: https://rivervalleyconverting.com/
Square feet 88,000
Employees: Approximately 40
Tom Lindfors is a western Wisconsin freelance journalist and former Star-Observer reporter. Contact him at tom@lindforsphoto.com. This article was originally published in St. Croix Economic Development Corp.’s quarterly newsletter, the EDC Chronicle.
