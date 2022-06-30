This 1940s house is within walking distance of Hudson's downtown shops, restaurants, trails, St. Croix River and more.
This house has been loved and it shows. Visitors admire the natural hardwood floors, large rooms and the numerous windows. The kitchen has been recently updated. The original cabinets were refinished and quartz counters, tile floor and the breakfast nook surrounded by windows are new.
The finished lower level offers a family room with projector system, office, a bedroom and a bathroom with a steam shower.
Electric and plumbing have recently been updated.
- Asking price: $360,000
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square feet: 2,171
- Acres: 0.24
- Year built: 1940
