Modern and rustic house for sale in Hudson, Wisconsin
Photo from Realtor.com

This home has over 3,000 square feet of living space, which combines a rustic style with modern amenities.

The property is a horse-lovers dream as it has an attached 65x105 indoor riding area, heated horse barn and vinyl pasture fence.

  • Asking price: $999,900
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Square feet: 3,292
  • Acres: 3.53
  • Year built: 1995

389 County Road F, Hudson

