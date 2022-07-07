This home is a nature lover's paradise. The house sits on over five acres surrounded by a mature trees. Enjoy the views from every room of this lovely two-story home that is the perfect blend of rustic and modern.
Enjoy the updated kitchen and baths along with upgraded flooring. This home has two large bedrooms on the upper level, with the ability to add a third bedroom downstairs. The recently blacktopped driveway leads you to your great two-car garage with extra storage off the side.
- Asking price: $475,000
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square feet: 2,528
- Acres: 5.32 acres
- Year built: 1992
