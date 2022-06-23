Updated and spacious home on private, wooded lot to call your own.
Main level living with bamboo wood flooring throughout most of the main floor, a cozy screen porch off of the kitchen, a loft on the upper level and many updates throughout the home.
The Kitchen has been updated with brand new cabinets, quartz countertops, and a quartz granite sink. Meanwhile the Living Room offers a shiplap wall and a wood burning fireplace, as well a new built-in nook area.
This is a great home for entertaining with a spacious family room in the lower level, which has a wet bar.
Outside check out the beautiful, maintenance free landscaping and playground in the backyard.
- Asking price: $499,000
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3
- Square feet: 3,041
- Acres: 0.34
- Year built: 1987
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.