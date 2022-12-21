The town of St. Joseph board voted unanimously to revoke the liquor licenses of the Cajun Club, an adult entertainment establishment at 1400 Main St., Houlton, following a public hearing Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The hearing followed an investigation, which revealed numerous alleged violations and the filing of charges including drug possession.

After a warrant was obtained in September, a collaborative search with the state of Wisconsin Department of Revenue Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office took place over six hours, according to reports.

The warrant and search was triggered after staff at the Cajun Club, owned by Meyers GM Enterprises Inc., failed to comply with a previous attempt for a routine inspection.

“That was a major red flag,” a representative from the Department of Revenue said during the town’s hearing. He recounted an incident previous to the search on Thursday, Sept. 22, in which a sheriff’s deputy was asked to leave when attempting to do an investigation checking liquor license compliances – a misdemeanor and grounds for license revocation or suspension.

“Agents from the Department of Revenue and the Department of Justice, as well as police officers, can inspect the licensed premises to make sure that all taxes are paid and all alcohol beverage laws are being followed,” the Department of Revenue website states.

Cajun Club manager Dominick Tardive received direction over the phone from his boss and owner of the Cajun Club, Richard Jacobson, to deny an inspection on Sept. 22.

According to reports, Tardive was asked if he was refusing inspection and he stated “yes.”

He was subsequently arrested and placed in the back of a squad car. Tardive then said the inspection could commence, according to reports.

At this point officers were advised to stop the search.

Law enforcement obtained the necessary warrants and conducted a thorough search of the establishment on the same day, Sept. 22.

During the search there were other “red flags” the agent with the Department of Revenue noted, including alleged weapons, drug and liquor violations.

According to the sheriff’s deputy at the Tuesday meeting, 103 incidents had been reported through sheriff’s dispatch since May 2021 regarding the Cajun Club. There were no details as to the nature of the calls, but they could include anything from a flat tire on the side of the road to a report of shots fired.

“Officer safety concerns, weapons violations and shootings had been reported to occur at the Cajun Club in the past,” according to an investigation report.

During the inspection in September, 90-some bottles of liquor and 25 packs of cigarettes were confiscated and removed from the premises until purchase invoices could be provided.

Current cigarette and alcohol beverage license and invoices from beer, liquor, cigarette and other tobacco products companies must be kept for two years in accordance with Department of Revenue regulations.

When the authorities received additional invoices which had been stored offsite, 41 of the 90 bottles were returned to the owners of the Cajun Club. The remaining 49 bottles were not up to code, either not being accounted for by the invoices or being too old to continue to sell.

Additionally, law enforcement found evidence of bottle refilling. Reports state a 1.75 liter bottle of Jack Daniels was found near a funnel.

Refilling liquor bottles, even with the same brand of liquor, is illegal.

“This is usually evidence that someone on the licensed premises is refilling liquor bottles,” reports written by the Department of Revenue agent state.

Other charges Other charges that resulted from the Department of Revenue and St. Croix Sheriff’s investigation of the Cajun Club: Crystal Brooks: Possession of an electric weapon; possession of THC.

Ellen Otherlyn Padmore: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alondra Ramirez: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

China-Ann Robinson-Steinmetz: Possession of narcotic drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Skyler Brittan Wallis Ross: Possession of THC; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heidi L. Smith: Possession of THC.

Owners claimed at the public hearing that this was a circumstantial sized bottle of liquor, as they couldn’t purchase anything else during the pandemic. She claimed not to know anything about the bottle refilling, despite investigation reports claiming that Jacobson had admitted to bottle refilling.

Jacobson is charged with refilling an original intoxicating liquor container and obstructing an officer.

Tardive is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, a count of possession of methamphetamine and one on possession of drug paraphernalia.

Five illegal video gambling machines were found on the premises. Jacobson was informed they must be removed within 10 days.

An unsurprising find, according to the Department of Revenue, were five contaminated bottles of alcohol. Flies in open beverage bottles are common in most establishments, he explained.

One board member said this seemed to be a case of negligence. Despite the claims of club owners not knowing the actions of their manager, it is still a liquor license they are responsible for maintaining legally and in full.

It was through the evidence presented that the town board decided to revoke the liquor licenses of the Cajun Club. They will be eligible to reapply for a license in the future, pending board approval.

“Shame on you,” one of the owners of the Cajun Club told the law enforcement officers who testified. She claimed they weren’t telling the whole truth or the truth at all.

After the search of the premises, the Cajun Club ownership fired Tardive and claimed he was responsible for drug and gun paraphernalia collected by law enforcement, as they have a zero tolerance policy for illegality.