Hudson’s “Golden Rule Project” is set to host its second annual booyah from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Weitkamp Park, 648 O’Neil Rd, Hudson.
Hudson mayor Rich O’Connor gained inspiration for the project from his grade school days, where the golden rule was quoted on the back of a ruler: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
O'Connor had the timeless and cross cultural sentiment recited to him daily, causing him to never forget it.
As time passed, O'Connor noticed this saying’s usage dwindling.
With civil unrest, impatience and an overwhelming increase in hate, O’Connor spearheaded this golden rule initiative, bringing the Hudson community back to the basics, he explained.
With over 40,000 distributed bookmarks, 300 yard signs and 15,000 stickers, the project is quite memorable.
In collaboration with the Hudson Area Public Library, the Rotary Club, Boy and Girl Scouts and more, the project is spreading its golden message.
With the assistance of Larry Szyman, campus and community pastor of Faith Community Church, the two find ways to take charge of this impassioned mantra.
“The golden rule becomes a means to engage people. Something aspirational put in front of people. And, we just need more of it,” Szyman said.
Which is where the booyah comes in. What is booyah? Booyah is a meat, vegetable stew and soup hybrid that is made and served in a large pot.
The booyah (a dish of many different spellings) is a midwestern tradition that consists of celebrating and uniting with one’s community in the form of this stew-like food. It can often take an extremely long time to make, and when done so, can feed quite a few people — recipes online can sometimes suggest making 20 gallons or more. The booyah is associated with French-speaking Belgians who migrated to the Wisconsin area, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The rain or shine Hudson Booyah will have Little Blue’s Traveling Zoo, emergency vehicles to explore, visits from favorite book characters and lawn games.
Hot dogs, vegan soup and beverages will be available for purchase.
More information can be found on the “The Golden Rule Project-Hudson, WI” Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.