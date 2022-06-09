It is rare to come across a person who has not been impacted by the plight of cancer. You or someone you know has probably battled one of over 100 known types of cancer.
Melissa Hardman is one whose family has been struck. Both she and her mother have battled multiple rounds of cancer.
One morning Hardman woke not “looking like she had a good Friday night,” but she hadn’t.
Taking a phone call alone in April 2014 after various scans, Hardman heard “you have cancer,” on the other end of the line, but not the other 18 minutes of the conversation.
Her diagnosis was low grade B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
“You’re going to get overwhelmed,” she said about those who receive a diagnosis.
Having someone with you for that initial phone call to take notes and hear the things you can’t can help ease that feeling.
It only took a few weeks of radiation to get rid of the lymphoma, but the consequences of the treatment were intense.
Since the cancer was in her jaw area the radiation caused inflammation, burns and canker sores.
“I couldn’t talk,” Hardman said. With sons just 10 and 14 years old at the time, that was tricky.
Between a recent divorce, going back to school, starting her Mary Kay business and raising her sons when they weren’t with their dad, the lymphoma complicated an already hectic life.
For 11 months, Hardman was free of the cancer.
Then it came back.
“I was defeated, but life goes on,” she said.
Hardman’s care team decided it would be best to combine radiation with a drug treatment.
This time, the cancer was gone for five years, until, for the third time, Hardman’s lymphoma returned in 2019.
After the third diagnosis, she started on a long-term treatment plan with the same drug as she had used before.
Without the support from her friends and family, Hardman wouldn’t have made it to each of her treatment sessions. The drugs made it so she couldn’t drive and this time she had an allergic reaction to them.
“Sometimes you don’t really consider yourself a survivor,” Hardman said. The treatments started before COVID-19 hit, but they didn’t stop when it did.
With one son in early high school and the other an active-duty Marine in California, she relied on whoever was able to spare part of their day to bring her to treatment.
Today, Hardman feels good, but there’s always that “what if.”
“You’re always looking around your shoulder,” she said, in fear the cancer might return.
With her years of experience as a patient with cancer, Hardman has learned the importance of being your own health care advocate.
“You are in charge of your health care,” she said.
It’s something she hopes to inspire other cancer patients to embrace and learn.
Journaling and writing down daily experiences as well as trusting your body are keys to taking charge of your health care.
“I’m really aware of my body,” Hardman said.
She is much more observant when it comes to bumps and pains, comparing them to how her previous cancer experiences have felt.
“You have to be extra vigilant,” she said.
Relay for Life
Hardman has lived in Hudson for 30 years. For over 20 of those, she has been participating in Relay for Life as a volunteer, team leader, board member or team member.
This year she’s been asked to be an honorary co-chair of the St. Croix County event with Jeff Geving of New Richmond.
Though Hudson and New Richmond used to have individual events, combining them will result in a larger, collaborative event.
Hardman and Geving will share their cancer journeys at the Relay for Life opening ceremony on June 17 at 6 p.m.
The American Cancer Society event began in 1985 when one man wanted to fight cancer. His 83-mile walk in 24 hours has turned into a worldwide phenomena. Nearly $6.5 billion has been raised to fight cancer through research and awareness.
On June 17-18, teams from St. Croix County will gather at St. Croix Central High School in Hammond. Plans include guest speakers, a survivor ceremony, cancer education opportunities, games, luminaria lighting and a silent auction.
“Being a part of Relay For Life means showing the world that there is life and hope after
a cancer diagnosis. We relay to show St. Croix County that this is what hope looks like,” Relay For Life volunteer Jill Lyksett said.
The Relay for Life event of St. Croix County benefits the American Cancer Society in
the local community, enabling the American Cancer Society to support local services and resources for cancer patients and their families.
Funds also benefit critical cancer research and community education programs designed to teach people how to reduce their risk of developing cancer.
