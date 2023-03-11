The Hudson Common Council will be re-electing four candidates in April, all of whom are running unopposed.
All four candidates are also currently incumbents and will be expected to return to their seats. For one, Lynn Wakefield of District 2, this will be her first election. She was appointed directly by council in November 2022 when her predecessor, Bill Alms, stepped down from the position to move cross-country with his family. Because of this, she will be running to fulfill the remainder of Alms’ term, which is just one more year.
Morrissette, Bruch and Hall will be running for two-year terms.
The spring election will take place on Tuesday, April 4, and
District 1
Polling place
Hudson Fire Department, 2121 Ward Ave., Hudson.
Randy Morrissette II
Age: 51.
Education: Bachelor's in psychology .
Occupation: Regional director, hospitality.
Prior political experience: 17 years Hudson City Council, CJCC, Wisconsin Supreme Court Judicial Advisory Board, council president.
What are your three priority issues?
Continued Infrastructure investment (11 street bridge/ roads).
Responsible Development.
Final Library funding solution.
How will you prioritize spending taxpayer dollars? Working smarter with taxpayers money and not harder, taking a conservative, but effective approach when investing into the city. No. 1 infrastructure.
The diversity committee has been a continuous conversation between council members and throughout the community. What are your thoughts on the future of a city-organized group of this nature? I would continue the conversation, and if it makes common sense to move forward, then I would welcome an EDI (Equity, Diversity and Inclusion) committee. I do not believe it should be under the city's organization, but better suited for a different community organization. Like (Ministerial Association, etc.) Open to suggestions.
Affordable, workforce housing is a common theme throughout the Hudson area. What is the city’s role in expanding housing options? We certainly do need "workforce housing." This I support and recognize the need for it within our community. This topic touches every aspect of our communities business sectors, from manufacturing, hospitality, teachers and our police department. We must continue to keep this at the top of our list when considering business development.
The Hudson Area Public Library is set to become a municipal library. How do you plan to address funding? As soon as we have the proper funding formula, and our residents are open to an increase (in the form of a city wide referendum, possibly). I will support the fiscally responsible funding of our library!
District 2
Polling place
Faith Community Church, 777 Carmichael Road, Hudson.
Lynn Wakefield
Age: 60.
Education: Master’s degree.
Occupation: Retired teacher, currently a peak time teller at U.S. Bank, volunteer as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for St. Croix County.
Prior political experience: Appointed in November by council to take over the District 2 seat. No previous political experience, but extensive experience in serving on boards as a member and in leadership roles.
What are your three priority issues?
Public Safety: support police and fire staffing, equipment and facilities.
Public Works: maintain and repair roads and continue to enhance our parks.
Development: measured and responsible growth of the downtown and affordable housing.
How will you prioritize spending taxpayer dollars? As stewards of the city, it is important that we are responsible with taxpayer dollars. The Finance Committee, public works, city engineer and city administrator all play a vital role in identifying needs for the city.
In following the process, bids and distribution of tax dollars are evaluated. The council is responsible to ask questions and seek clarification on the proposed projects. It is vital input and knowledge that helps the council make sound decisions. I am fiscally conservative and want to avoid any unnecessary tax burden on our citizens.
The diversity committee has been a continuous conversation between council members and throughout the community. What are your thoughts on the future of a city-organized group of this nature? I welcome learning about all groups of people, including LGBTQ, veterans, seniors, people with disabilities, people struggling with mental health, or food, housing and economic insecurities. I agree in building coalitions to meet and collaborate, and then inform and educate those in leadership.
These coalitions could offer speakers and seminars to better inform all citizens and promote events to support these groups. I am not convinced that generating another city committee is the answer. Actively listening and having open discussions with all Hudson residents and being open to learning about the concerns of all citizens should remain our focus.
Affordable, workforce housing is a common theme throughout the Hudson area. What is the city’s role in expanding housing options? Hudson currently has several affordable housing developments, such as Mississippi Flats, the Maxwell and the Cottages in Heritage Greens (in my neighborhood). These housing complexes offer an affordable solution to the needs of many residents with little negative impact to the neighboring community.
I support opportunities to develop affordable housing to support people seeking employment in the jobs created by new businesses, so they can live in Hudson and not have to commute. Again, this must be attained by potential contractors and developers following the process of zoning and city planning.
The Hudson Area Public Library is set to become a municipal library. How do you plan to address funding? The funding of the Hudson Library is in uncharted territory. We are moving from a joint library to a municipal library. I believe the library is a vital asset to our city, but we must keep in mind the financial impact on the taxpayers. I believe we can make the current levy allowance work, while not expanding the levy amount that would put an undue burden on the taxpayers.
District 5
Polling place
Hudson Fire Department, 2121 Ward Ave., Hudson.
Sarah Bruch
Age: 52.
Education: Bachelor's in communications and marketing; Master's in sustainable business management.
Occupation: Director of established business programs and services, Women’s Business Development Center.
Prior political experience: One term as alderperson.
What are your three priority issues? I look at priorities through a sustainability lens, balancing treatment of people, the planet and the economy. With respect to people, I will continue to advocate for a community in which it is desirable to reside.
With respect to our planet, protecting our riverway, our air, our shared public spaces, and implementation of green infrastructure are at the forefront. With respect to our economy, I will remain rooted in a reasoned and reasonable growth mindset with the intention to balance economic growth while protecting and retaining our small city appeal and attraction.
How will you prioritize spending taxpayer dollars? Last year the council voted unanimously to pass the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the result of diligent work from community members, city staff, elected officials and trained experts.
The Comprehensive Plan overview details seven core planning principles that our community members see as necessary for the city to maintain or enhance our town: strong small-town charm; equitable and inclusive; sustainably meet housing demands; environmentally resilient; leveraging existing assets; connected safe, and accessible places; and being economically diverse and vibrant.
As an alderperson, it’s my commitment to honor what our taxpayers have shared as their top priorities.
The diversity committee has been a continuous conversation between council members and throughout the community. What are your thoughts on the future of a city-organized group of this nature? Our community and members of the council have a wide variety of perspectives as it relates to the role of government pursuing a diversity committee. On a local level, there is support for this type of committee in our ordinances and in our comprehensive plan.
Within our state, several other communities have embraced DEI initiatives. I have and will continue to urge this body to work together to find a way to deliver what our community has requested. As public officials, we are called to “ensure domestic tranquility and promote the general welfare.”
Affordable, workforce housing is a common theme throughout the Hudson area. What is the city’s role in expanding housing options? This is another planning principle that our community has asked the council to address. We have heard from citizens, school leadership and local business leaders that more affordable housing options are crucial for an economically diverse and vibrant community.
The council responded by rezoning a parcel of land off Stage Line Road and are awaiting the next steps regarding this piece of property. It appears it is likely to be an apartment designed for workforce housing. Our city is reviewing and updating our zoning ordinances.
The Hudson Area Public Library is set to become a municipal library. How do you plan to address funding? Our city administrator is working closely with the state of Wisconsin to determine the best pathway to a funded library. It is easy to point fingers of blame for our present library funding predicament.
I am interested in finding a solution to this complicated history. It is evident that the city of Hudson residents want a well-funded library. My own experience, as well as listening to conversations and reflections from constituents, has demonstrated that our library is a positive hub of activity. I will be supporting funding the library while balancing the tax implications for our community members.
District 6
Polling place
Faith Community Church, 777 Carmichael Road, Hudson.
Joyce Hall
Age: 65
Education: Doctoral degree in chemistry, University of Minnesota; Bachelor's in chemistry, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Occupation: Small business owner; technical college instructor.
Prior political experience: four terms as city of Hudson District 6 Alderperson; current service on the Finance Committee, Public Safety Committee, Public Utilities Commission and the Board of Review; previous service on the Park Board, Hudson-North Hudson Community Access Board, Hudson Area Joint Library Board and Finance Committee, Intergovernmental Advisory Council and liaison to the school district.
What are your three priority issues?
Public safety and the well-being of our residents, workers and visitors: we need well-maintained streets that are safe for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers. Physical, mental, and spiritual health fall under this category as do a clean environment and beautiful recreation areas available to everyone.
Fiscal responsibility and careful stewardship of taxpayer dollars: Every tax dollar spent needs to be reviewed to ensure both the short-term and long-term value received justify the expense.
Let’s keep Hudson a wonderful place where families and businesses can grow: our vibrant downtown needs to be maintained and area businesses need to be supported.
How will you prioritize spending taxpayer dollars? There are always more projects than money available. It’s important to show strong stewardship of tax dollars and use our shared community values. It’s also important to leverage grants to help stretch our budget. I’m always looking to the future and how investments made today will strengthen our city, save money in the future and keep our city a great place.
For example, I advocated for shared taxi service available to everyone. Making it available to only a narrow group is much more costly. Grants are available to cover much of the cost if the transportation is available to everyone.
The diversity committee has been a continuous conversation between council members and throughout the community. What are your thoughts on the future of a city-organized group of this nature? Cities that welcome diversity attract businesses. Businesses are more successful with a diverse and local workforce. Employees represent a variety of viewpoints who find different ways to solve problems, while attracting a wider variety of clients and customers. The city can be a leader in this area or pretend diversity does not exist.
Which is better for the city and its growth, resiliency, reputation and success? Embracing the world around us rather than burying our heads in the sand is good for our city. A diversity committee will help us identify barriers that we may be unknowingly allowing to exist.
Affordable, workforce housing is a common theme throughout the Hudson area. What is the city’s role in expanding housing options? The city’s role is to watch for opportunities to build affordable, workforce housing and encourage developers to include it in their plans. We should also watch how other cities add this type of housing to their inventory. For example, the city can watch for grants available and develop public-private partnerships to apply for the grants.
In addition, the city is revising zoning at this time. Zoning that allows for apartments above garages or allows other accessory dwelling units would also add units in this category and should be considered.
The Hudson Area Public Library is set to become a municipal library. How do you plan to address funding? Our library is important to all aspects of area residents’ lives and is a reflection of our city’s values. I believe we can and will do better to properly fund it. There are a lot of changes that need to be made with better funding a high priority.
For those wondering about this, people living outside Hudson can continue to use the library and the library will receive financial reimbursement for that use from the county. This reimbursement should provide similar or greater funding to the library than funding from the partners under the former joint library contract.
More information
Wondering if you’re registered to vote? Need to know where to go? Want to look at a sample ballot? All of these things can be found at myvote.wi.gov/en-us.
If you have moved or changed your name since the last time you voted or haven’t voted in a few years, you will have to re-register to vote. You can register at the polls on Election Day, at myvote.wi.gov/en-us, in person at city hall, 505 Third St., or by downloading and mailing an application.
More information about voting in Hudson can be found at hudsonwi.gov.
