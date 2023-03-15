The election for the New Richmond Board of Education will take place on Tuesday, April 4.
To find out if you are registered, where to vote, what is on your ballot or for other questions related to the election, visit: myvote.wi.gov/en-us.
There are four candidates running for three open seats on the board of education.
Paula Kolbeck (incumbent)
Age: 55.
Family: Husband, Dave and two daughters, Elise and Allison who are New Richmond High School graduates.
Occupation: Human resources.
Prior political positions: School board member since 2011.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in organizational development.
Why did you choose to run? We have great momentum with new district leadership and want to see that blossom with board continuity.
What are your top 3 priority issues?
New Richmond remains a district of choice for families.
Ensuring all students have opportunities to excel in their educational journey.
Closing the learning gaps that have occurred as a result of COVID-19.
The New Richmond School district ‘s enrollment is increasing, which will require additional funding. How will you prioritize spending taxpayer dollars? As a board, we take taxpayer dollars very seriously and with input from district leadership, make sure we are spending monies on the things that are most important for our students to be successful both while in school and in their lives beyond graduation.
Recent conversations around gender diverse students have made headlines around the country. What is your position on how the district might handle accommodating this student population? We are prepared to accommodate gender diverse students and welcome them to New Richmond.
Is the district doing enough to address students’ mental health?How might you improve those services? Mental health is a priority for our students at all grade levels and we are continuously looking for services that will support those in need. For me it’s not the types of services we offer but finding ways those services are readily accessible to our student population.
Marilyn Duerst (incumbent)
Age: 81.
Family: Married, six daughters, including one in Iraq. 16 grandkids, one great-grandchild.
Occupation: Retired at age 74 from 51 years teaching. 34 years at UW-River Falls in chemistry, plus taught in high school, the University of Minnesota and tech school. Via two major grants taught about 240 teachers in Minnesota and Wisconsin how best to teach science to kids throughout the 1990s. Still involved in “Grandma Science” online for nearly three years and an author of a major chemistry textbook for non-science majors.
Prior political positions: Nearly 14 years on New Richmond Board of Education.
Education: Bachelor’s from St Olaf College, chemistry, math and German. Master’s from the University of California-Berkeley, plus two years toward a doctorate.
Why did you choose to run? As an educator for many years and in many venues, I wish to continue on the board, to provide insight into curricular development and current educational issues. Teachers are the heart of education.
What are your top 3 priority issues?
Raise student achievement by strengthening team efforts for collaboration among teaching and administrative staff.
Improve facilities and resources for teachers K-12 in every aspect of guiding and teaching our youth.
Attract and retain talented teaching staff.
The New Richmond School district ‘s enrollment is increasing, which will require additional funding. How will you prioritize spending taxpayer dollars? Increasing teaching and support staff is a “given,” and the possibility of a referendum for expansion of Paperjack Elementary is on the “back burner.” Teacher salaries need to be increased to make that profession more attractive to young people.
Recent conversations around gender diverse students have made headlines around the country. What is your position on how the district might handle accommodating this student population? Every school has non-gender labeled rest rooms, but perhaps more could be designated as such. Engender a supporting environment for diversity.
Is the district doing enough to address students’ mental health? How might you improve those services? It could be said that it is never “enough.” Expansion of counselor support staff has begun; teaching, administrative and support staff need to be made more aware of signs of mental health issues, and be further trained to teach and model ways to deal with cyber- and direct bullying and other root causes of depression.
Christi Westlund
Age: 39.
Family: Two children, husband.
Occupation: Accountant.
Prior political positions: None.
Education: Bachelor’s in accounting.
Why did you choose to run? As a mother of two children currently in the school district, I felt under-represented at the board level. Several incumbent members have been on the board for quite some time, so a fresh perspective from someone who has school-aged children is needed.
What are your top 3 priority issues?
We need to keep our school district free from divisive ideologies that plague our nation.
Let's concentrate on the basics of education including reading, writing and arithmetic.
Our district is on the precipice of a large referendum and a different, common sense perspective on that spending is important.
The New Richmond School district ‘s enrollment is increasing, which will require additional funding. How will you prioritize spending taxpayer dollars? With Hudson looking to possibly close two schools due to a reduction in enrollment, we need to be really careful not to overestimate our needs. I agree that some spending may be necessary, especially at the middle school with the aging building, but I’m not sure a whole new school makes sense. These concerns have been echoed by parents I have spoken with recently.
Recent conversations around gender diverse students have made headlines around the country. What is your position on how the district might handle accommodating this student population? Since this issue is relatively new and represents a very small percentage of the population, it should be handled on a case by case situation and must have parental involvement. Great answer!
Is the district doing enough to address students’ mental health? How might you improve those services? Our district, like many employers in general, are experiencing shortages in staffing. They need more staff to not only handle mental health, but to handle those with behavioral issues in general. This is the district's biggest shortfall and where improvements are necessary, in my opinion.
Bryan Schafer (incumbent)
Age: 59.
Occupation: Retired police chief.
Family: Daughter, Keri, 30 (California), and son, Connor, 25 (Texas). Both graduates of New Richmond High School.
Prior political positions: I was appointed to the New Richmond School Board in February 2017 and elected to my current seat in 2020. Before this I served on the board from 2006-12.
Education: Bachelor’s in law enforcement, May 2005, Metropolitan State University, St. Paul, Minnesota. Associate’s in law enforcement, May 1984, Alexandria Technical College, Alexandria, Minnesota. Senior Management Institute of Police, June 2008, Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts. Northwestern University, Center for Public Safety, August 2005, School of Police Staff and Command, St. Paul, Minnesota.
Why did you choose to run? As an incumbent and the current School Board President, I am choosing to run again so we might continue to do great work and remain consistent in our mission to make our district the best in Wisconsin. It is also my way of giving back to our community and utilizing my leadership skills acquired over the past 20 to better guide the district.
What are your top 3 priority issues?
School funding.
Recruitment, hiring and retention.
Facilities.
The New Richmond School district ‘s enrollment is increasing, which will require additional funding. How will you prioritize spending taxpayer dollars? Providing the essential educational needs for students, hiring and retention and addressing undersized and aging facilities are my top priorities. New Richmond is one of the lowest spending districts per student in Wisconsin. While this may appear fiscally responsible, we are operating on a 1993 funding formula, locking us in about $1,650 less per student than the average Wisconsin district. Each year we are getting about $5.8 million fewer than the average district. We continue to fall farther behind the funding curve while trying to address inflation, hire and retain the best staff, give our students the best education, etc.
Recent conversations around gender diverse students have made headlines around the country. What is your position on how the district might handle accommodating this student population? I believe being responsive to culturally and gender diverse populations in our district is a top priority as we continue to grow. Educating our school community on diversity, equity and inclusion should be the first step. Not doing anything allows for unconscious bias to persist, hence interfering with the ability of all our students to learn and staff to teach. Staying current on case law, best practices and doing what is equitable for all, while respecting individual rights and gender diversity, is paramount. Our new superintendent, Troy Miller, continues fostering relationships and building connections with diverse populations as it is critical for our school district to support individual student needs.
Is the district doing enough to address students’ mental health? How might you improve those services? Mental health remains the most challenging issue facing our school district. Special education students require highly trained educators and impact how education is delivered. The district is continually adjusting its model to deal with the increasing numbers which is a costly and challenging endeavor. High quality educators in this field are limited as well. Finding a fair and equitable way to distribute these students is critical to the educational environment of each facility. Mental health figures prominently in the school safety equation as well. Collaboration between the district and community stakeholders, ensuring there is open dialogue and action on this issue is a must.
