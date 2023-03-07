The town of St. Joseph will hold elections on Tuesday, April 4. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order for each position.
Chair
Theresa Johnson (incumbent)
Education: BA degree from UW-River Falls.
Occupation: Part time deputy clerk for town of Hudson.
Prior political experience: I have been chair of the Town of St Joseph for over 13 years and one year as supervisor.
What are your three priority issues? My priorities as chair are to,
Diligently maintain the infrastructure of the town on a regular planned basis. We cannot operate with a rollercoaster budget that doesn’t address all of the needs of the town.
Maintaining the rural character of the town through our subdivision and zoning ordinances and town comprehensive plan. These tools allow us to control how our town will look in the future.
Support our excellent fire department and first responders through timely equipment upgrades and improvements.
How will you prioritize spending taxpayer dollars? The towns operate under state mandated levy limits for over 15 years. This requires us to do the best we can with the dollars we have. We need to be prepared for the growth in this town and spend these tax dollars in the best way possible. This takes knowledge of budgeting, governmental accounting and understanding how our current budget decisions affect the future of the town. I prioritize the state mandates we must carry out, the town infrastructure including roads, parks and buildings and the fire department. I have the experience to meet this goal for our residents.
How do you plan to involve residents in decision making processes? We involve our residents through public hearings, open meetings and many committees that they can serve on. We have a website that informs the public of what is happening in the town and allows them to view the Zoom meeting videos. We send out a newsletter twice a year to all our residents with additional information. I am always available by phone for any questions and concerns and welcome any resident input.
How do you view transparency and objectivity in elected positions? It is imperative that anyone serving on the town board be non-partisan. The town board including myself are very transparent with all matters brought to the board for decision making. I am objective and treat all decisions equability under the law. We have plans including the town comprehensive plan, road maintenance plan and outdoor recreation plan and procedures in place that guide us in our decision making. We have well qualified professional consultants who are very objective in their guidance to the board. This enables us to always be transparent and objective in all areas of our town.
Darla Meyers
Age: 64
Education: Associate degree, court reporting; ISO 9002 certified auditor. These areas of study and certification both require a high degree of attention to detail. Required data and generation of documentation to support optimization of processes and procedures used in legal and other professional, technical and manufacturing environments are skills useful to a person in the position of chair for the town of St. Joseph.
Occupation(s): ISO 9002 auditor for semiconductor business; executive assistant and human resources director for profit and non-profit organizations; homeschool and piano teacher; presently retired. I grew up on and owned and operated a dairy farm, giving me a great appreciation for the rural culture that is so often associated with the town of St. Joseph. For more information, go to DarlaMeyersForChair.com; call or text 715-690-7878; email DarlaMeyersForChair@gmail.com.
Prior political experience: Town of St. Joseph Supervisor 1, 2020-22. Prior to winning the Supervisor 1 write-in campaign, I was actively involved as a citizen participating in local city, town and county government, frequently speaking to local issues and promoting Constitutional awareness and education. The experience and education drawn from this community involvement would be invaluable to me as chair.
What are your three priority issues?
Lowering taxes.
Protecting citizens’ rights under the Constitution and Bill of Rights (e.g., Second Amendment).
Reduce government intrusion. Citizens have a right to have access to and disseminate government documentation without having to take extraordinary steps to receive that documentation. Residents also have a right to ask questions without condescension. Elected officials take an oath of office swearing to uphold the Constitutions of the United States and Wisconsin. Issues such as maintaining 3-acre minimum lots and proper road maintenance fall under that oath. This involves keeping a watchful eye on committees and the board.
How will you prioritize spending taxpayer dollars? I will act to limit spending of taxpayer dollars to only those statutorily-required expenses that the town is obligated to provide (maintaining roads, zoning, etc.) I will not seek out projects for the sole purpose of spending potential grant money because of the inevitable strings that may be attached and which may require the town to spend additional taxpayer dollars in the future. Our town budget should be treated as our own checkbooks. I will make certain that policies and practices are put into place to deliver the required service in the most cost-effective manner, without compromising quality.
How do you plan to involve residents in decision making processes? Elected officials are servants. We need to behave as such when listening to the citizens. Listening skills are vital to the role of chair. Additionally, we need to require data from the committees and others putting forward items for consideration or vote by the board. Too often we see things rushed to vote before the agenda item can be sufficiently understood. It is unacceptable to vote on something before reading the documentation. Residents are encouraged to join committees or attend meetings to be more involved in the decision-making processes of local government. Your representatives should be easily accessible.
How do you view transparency and objectivity in elected positions? Where there is a lack of transparency in government, residents are left with a feeling of distrust. As chair, I would provide residents documents that support agenda items, where allowed; and I would work to ensure the board has the data and documentation well in advance of the meetings in order to make informed decisions. The town of St. Joseph chair and board of supervisors are equal, with the chair having some additional defined statutory duties. My objectivity lies in requiring data and documentation. Finally, I never say, “Just trust me.” I do say, “show me the data.”
Supervisor 2
Matt Moore
Age: 39.
Education: Bachelor’s degree, criminal justice, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; Master’s degree, public administration, University of Montana.
Occupation: County government management.
Prior political experience: None.
What are your three priority issues?
Land use planning is paramount. The board has an obligation to proactively plan for growth as smart and sustainably as possible whether residential or commercial. We must adhere to our zoning regulations and maintain control of development. Ensuring the town maintains its rural quality is the top priority of residents I speak with.
Quality of life issues such as conserving and growing our natural resources, keeping our roads maintained/plowed, ensuring our fire department has the resources it needs, and promoting access to technology like broadband for all.
Responsible spending of taxpayer dollars.
How will you prioritize spending taxpayer dollars? The most critical function of this elected position is maintaining the town’s finances and I commit to being a good steward of taxpayer dollars. As a current citizen member of the town’s Finance Committee, I am confident we are heading in the right direction budget-wise as we are focused on building up the town from within. I will continue to prioritize spending on roads, fire protection, and our parks and buildings. I support the town’s use of professional services when needed for liability and expertise purposes.
How do you plan to involve residents in decision making processes? It is vital to maintain contact with residents and to continually seek feedback on what they want out of their local government. I encourage every town resident to participate in the decision-making process whether that is engaging in direct communication with a Supervisor, joining a committee, attending a board meeting, or speaking during public comment opportunities. The Town Board has several planning documents I will follow which were completed collaboratively with residents to include the Resident Survey, Town Comprehensive Plan, Road Maintenance Plan, and the Outdoor Recreation Plan.
How do you view transparency and objectivity in elected positions? Without transparency and objectivity in an elected official, we cannot have effective governance, especially at the Town Board level. Town Board Supervisors hold a non-partisan position and must operate in a non-partisan manner which means putting the needs of constituents and the town ahead of any personal/political ideologies or outside influences. I listen more than I talk, and I will approach any issue before me with an open mind, considering all factors before making a decision
Barb Swanson
Candidate Barb Swanson chose not to comment on the Star-Observers questions.
Supervisor 4
Chris Marshall (incumbent)
Age: 51.
Education: Technical college.
Occupation: Owner and operator of small business.
Prior political experience: Wisconsin Waste Carrier Board; previous member of Planning Commission.
What are your three priority issues?
Operating in an efficient manner with the town people's money.
Giving back to the community where I live.
Maintaining roads to the best of our abilities.
How will you prioritize spending taxpayer dollars? As a board member I look at the common sense and efficiency of what our purchases do for the people.
How do you plan to involve residents in decision making processes? Residents are welcome to engage in any concerns or agenda that is before us.
How do you view transparency and objectivity in elected positions? I feel we are transparent and up front with the citizens of St Joseph. We have technology in the town hall as well to observe our meetings.
Ann Sykora
Age: 43.
Education: Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, University of Minnesota - Institute of Technology.
Occupation: Research specialist at 3M working in the field of nanotechnology.
Prior political experience: None.
What are your three priority issues?
Spending.
Transparency.
Keeping Town of St Joseph rural.
How will you prioritize spending taxpayer dollars? My priority is to not increase new or unnecessary spending that will increase the tax burden on our community. I am supportive of our service workers such as our fire department and recognize the critical responsibility they have in our community. For example, if a budget decision for a luxury community amenity will negatively impact our essential services, I will vote in support of our service work workers.
How do you plan to involve residents in decision making processes? Residents can feel confident that I am a very approachable person. I want my neighbors to know they can come to me with questions, concerns, or feedback regarding issues that impact our town. If elected, I will view myself as a representative of the people which carries the responsibility to have open communications including email, phone, and in-person conversation if needed. I would be happy to compile comments from residents so that their voice can be heard at board meetings.
How do you view transparency and objectivity in elected positions? That those two qualities are fundamental in governance and that anyone serving in office has a duty to keep that perspective closer to their mind and heart because of the power granted by the people who, in good faith, voted to trust them to conduct themselves in that manner. Transparency is essential to maintaining trust in any office which is why I would fully support improving the town of St. Joseph's public records request in addition to having my vote on issues publicly available to our community.
