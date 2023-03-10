The town of Troy will be hosting elections for chair, supervisor 2 and 4 on April 4.
Chair
Doug Rowen
Age: 61.
Education: I have a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Iowa State University and a master’s in business administration degree from Harvard Business School.
Occupation: I am a retired 3M business leader. Currently, my wife and I board horses and farm hay in St. Croix County.
Prior political experience: I have been a town of Troy supervisor for almost two years, including assignments as vice chair, plan commission chair and park board liaison. This experience and the interaction with the Town Board and residents has motivated me to continue serving Troy by running for town chair.
What are your three priority issues?
Efficiently deliver and enhance town services: roads, law enforcement/emergency services, elections, recycling, parks and property development.
Manage short and long term development within Troy to meet the goals of residents, property owners, businesses and the town of Troy, while reinforcing the character of Troy and preserving the agricultural and natural resources within the Town, including the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway.
Coordinate capabilities with surrounding communities and St. Croix County to meet the needs of the residents and property owners in Troy.
How will you prioritize spending taxpayer dollars? Troy has a history of responsible use of taxpayer funds. I will work with the town board, town staff, and residents to efficiently provide basic town services, as well as preserve and enhance the town’s character, environment and capabilities based on the Comprehensive Plan, town zoning and resident priorities.
How do you plan to involve residents in decision making processes? Resident input is already welcome in Troy during public meetings and hearings. Resident surveys, listening sessions, and dialog with board members and staff will also provide opportunities for informal input on key issues and initiatives important to the town of Troy, and the surrounding communities that benefit from Troy’s special natural resources and characteristics.
Supervisor 1
Chris Gruber
Age: 37, will be 38 on election day.
Education: Bachelor's degree in business management.
Occupation: Sales operations manager at 3M.
Prior political experience: None in the official "political world,” but working as a leader for many years in a large corporation. I understand how to work with others internally and externally. In doing so, I understand and have successfully executed agreements with large businesses where each party had a different desired outcome, but working together we came to an agreement that both parties could agree upon and signed.
What are your three priority issues?
Ensuring our residents' voices and concerns are heard, there is nothing more powerful than hearing the voice of our residents and assisting in guiding our town in the direction of their voice.
Ensuring our town stays intact and retains its same town charm it has today for future generations to enjoy.
Continue to optimize our town operations and ensure we stay debt free. If our town is in absolute need of taking on debt, we must have and execute a long-term plan to ensure the costs of taking on this debt are managed appropriately.
How will you prioritize spending taxpayer dollars? Taxpayer dollars should be spent to ensure the residents receive appropriate recourse for their dollars given:
Keeping the town safe.
Good, clean roads.
Access to quality town parks such as Glover Park and the shoreline along the St. Croix River Valley area.
Access to high quality education for our families with children.
How do you plan to involve residents in decision making processes? I have walked door to door asking residents and have many very good conversations. If elected, I plan on continuing to do this on a quarterly basis. I feel that getting out there and being in front of town residents where they can really tell you how they feel (good or bad), this will engage the town residents in the process and help give the residents who don't always have the time to go to town meetings, the opportunity to have their voices heard. Too often I've seen people in political roles stray from what their town is actually wanting.
Supervisor 3
Jan Cuccia (incumbent)
Age: 67.
Education: Bachelor of Science, University of Minnesota.
Occupation: Retired in 2007 from an advocacy career. Served the residents of Troy as a public servant ever since.
Prior political experience: Town of Troy supervisor 2007 to present; town of Troy Plan Commission 2008 to present; town of Troy Park Board member, 2005-08.
What are your three priority issues? The town of Troy is an urban community located between the cities of Hudson to the north and River Falls to the southeast. Troy township continues to face pressure from annexations of its lands by both cities. How to best protect the town and maintain its rural character is among my top priorities. Equally important is preserving open space including prime farmland and the wooded bluffs along the scenic St. Croix River; having good and safe roads; and quick access to emergency services.
How will you prioritize spending taxpayer dollars? If re-elected, I will continue to do my best on behalf of all Troy residents to represent their values and be a part of the solution.
How do you plan to involve residents in decision making processes? To achieve these goals, we need good public participation. I strongly encourage Troy residents to attend the Troy Town Board, plan commission, park board and board of appeals public meetings. These meetings are all open to the public and often have an opportunity for public comment. I promise to hear all concerns whether from a public forum, an email, a phone call or in person conversation. To sign up for alerts from the town, including meeting agendas. Go to townoftroy.org and sign up for the ‘Stay Informed” alerts.
