The Village of North Hudson will be hosting elections for president and village trustees on April 4.
Village president
Stan Wekkin (Incumbent)
Age: 68.
Education: St. Patrick’s, Hudson High and UW-River Falls, School of Hard Knocks.
Occupation:Retired after 32 years at 3M.
Prior political experience: Two terms as a village trustee; five terms as village president.
What are your three priority issues?
Property taxes.
Maintenance of infrastructure.
Provide necessary services.
How will you prioritize spending taxpayer dollars? By continuing to spend on “have to dos” not “nice to dos.”
As an elected official, how do you see the role of transparency between the village and residents? The meaning of transparency has been convoluted for sometime. We strive to make village information accessible to everyone interested; responsive staff, website, meetings open to the public and aired on River Channel, e-notify, contact email and phone numbers on website. I honestly don’t know what else we could do to be more transparent.
Village Trustee
There are three open positions for village trustee and three candidates running for the position.
Dustin “Dusty” Keller
Age: 40.
Education: UW-River Falls class 2007, Bachelor in science history with minor in Geography Information Systems.
Occupation: Senior account manager with Travelnet Solutions, retention manager.
Prior political experience: Besides student council in middle school, this will be my first go at it.
What are your three priority issues?
Keeping the village safe.
Updating needs for the village.
Lower taxes.
How will you prioritize spending taxpayer dollars? By listening to village residents' voices and making the correct decisions by going off of data and needs.
As an elected official, how do you see the role of transparency between the village and residents? I find it very important to be transparent with the village community. As a senior account manger with my company, it is my duty to be transparent with my partners in order to make executive decisions. We make yearly, quarterly and monthly plans and strategies going off of data. This way we can maximize our efforts to the fullest.
The village residents deserve to have transparency for what is happening in their community. As village trustee I will make sure to let all residents know what is going on in their community.
Mary McGurran (Incumbent)
Age: 60.
Education: Bachelor of Social Work, St. Catherine University.
Occupation: Human services program manager.
Prior political experience: Village of North Hudson Board of Trustees.
What are your three priority issues?
Sewer: The city of Hudson voted to terminate our joint sewer and waste water treatment agreement Jan. 1, 2024. Identifying options and costs, engaging residents and finalizing a sewer and wastewater treatment plan is critical.
Build relationships, leverage partnerships: The village has been left to react to decisions made by city of Hudson related to shared services. We need to change this dynamic.
Establish a vision and long-range comprehensive strategic plan with our community: The village could benefit from developing a vision and priorities to guide planning, services, budgeting and decision making.
How will you prioritize spending taxpayer dollars? State imposed levy limits impact local services levels like police, streets and parks. Levy limits hold our budget below inflation and costs. The board and administrators are excellent managers, but efficiencies only go so far. Continuing service reductions are not sustainable.
There are no dollars to prioritize for spending when the levy is insufficient to maintain current service levels. This impacted our ability to offer competitive wages, support the joint library, improve local parks, invest in expanding public river access, recreational pedestrian/bike trails. We must work collaboratively with state representatives and local partners for solutions to local government funding.
As an elected official, how do you see the role of transparency between the village and residents? Residents should be informed on issues facing the village and engaged in decision making. Participation should be welcome and easy to provide. Account balances, expenditures, budgets, infrastructure needs, issues and decision rationale should be transparent to the public, discussed thoroughly at open meetings, with minutes reflecting the decision.
Soliciting resident input and responding to questions from the community requires leadership to value engagement and dedicated staff resources. The more residents are engaged, asking questions and sharing their values and priorities, the better our board decisions will reflect the community’s vision and priorities.
Kirk Nelson (Incumbent)
Kirk Nelson could not be reached for comment.
