It was a bit unexpectedly sloppy and snowy night for the Candlelight Stroll, but the holiday cheer still filled the air of downtown Hudson.
The Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau hosted the annual Candlelight Stroll event on the evening of Friday, Dec. 2. It was slick walking around, but if you had the right pair of shoes and steered clear of a Scroogey attitude, it was the perfect winter’s night.
Strollers walked right into a snow globe.
With part of Locust and Second streets blocked off for foot traffic, strollers had to keep their wits about them so as not to slip on the freshly fallen and damp snow.
The luminaries lining the sidewalks were a gentle guide, but the weather didn’t make it easy on them.
The shops that lined Second Street and the surrounding downtown area were lit up with whimsical and gentle decorations, inviting strollers in to complete their holiday shopping. The weather inclined many shoppers and diners to pop in for visits to businesses like The 715 and Bennett’s Chop and Railhouse which were packed to the brim.
As I stopped in to hear a flute quartet play at Seasons Gallery, long-time family friend Sonja Baumgartner provided a little perspective on the evening and shared an old Scandinavian quote and tradition with me.
“There’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes.”
The tradition is simple – dress appropriately for the weather because you’ll enjoy it more.
Not all of us were perfectly prepared for the damp and slippery evening, but we found havens in local shops, restaurants and under the falling snowflakes.
It was a vibrant and magical way to kick off the month.
