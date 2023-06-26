After a one-year break, the Hudson Daybreak Rotary Car Raffle will be kicking off at Booster Days.
Since 2005, the car raffle has been one of the largest fundraising engines in the Hudson community, raising over $420,000. Put on by the Hudson Daybreak Rotary — an organization committed to improving youth opportunities — much of the money raised has gone to enhancing education, youth athletics and more.
Almost every year since its inception, the cherry red Mustang returned to the County Market parking lot, much to the allure of the community. For just a few dollars, community members had the chance to win the car of their dreams, all the while knowing the funds went back into the community.
Because so much of their ticket sales rely on in-person enthusiasm and salesmanship, the Rotary could not hold the event during the lockdown in the spring and summer of 2020.
In 2021, Rotary again struggled with the question of whether to bring it back, grappling with the desire to return to normalcy and the uncertainties of the looming pandemic.
According to Wisconsin State Law, once a raffle begins, it must be finished with the drawing occurring at the specified time.
“If we started in [20]21, and then COVID made a roaring return, potentially… we would lose money because we didn’t get to finish the season,” this year’s car raffle organizer Chris Wood said.
The club ultimately went forward with the car raffle as planned. In partnership with Hudson Ford, they acquired the same — albeit a newer model — red Mustang. Teams of volunteer ticket salespeople set up outside County Market, showing off the vibrant vehicle.
Despite their fears, 2021 was one of the most successful years in car raffle history. The raffle sold over 10,700 tickets, about 1,700 more than the previous highest year, and raised over $35,000.
“What 2021 showed us was the community embraced it,” Wood said. “It really cemented what I believe the car raffle, you know, represents and means to the community.”
Despite another break in tradition in 2022, this year, Rotary hopes to make another triumphant return — with some twists.
Traditionally, the raffle begins with Memorial Day and ends with a drawing at Pepper Fest in August. For the 2023 car raffle, the festivities are set to commence at Booster Days on June 30.
This year, a portion of the funds raised from ticket sales will be donated to Hudson High School to support clubs, including forensics, the Raidaires and more. Captains and leaders from these clubs, sports and activities are partnering with Rotary sales team captains and will be present at the Booster Days parade on July 1.
In addition to selling tickets in front of the County Market storefront, tickets will be sold at football games and other high school events.
The drawing will take place at halftime of the Oct. 6 home football game — the last of the season — at the 50-yard line.
The Hudson Daybreak Rotary is hoping for another successful fundraising year, as Hudson residents are hopeful about winning the tantalizing muscle car.
The raffle gives the club a chance to meet the community and inform them about the goals of their club, Wood said.
Community support continues to be integral to the success of the car raffle and Rotary. Since its founding, Rotary has invested over $1.5 million into the community. Profits from this fundraiser will be used to continue the club’s legacy of community service in the St. Croix Valley.
