“It's not what you think, but it’ll change how you think about yourself,”
Carousel Pole Fitness dedicates themselves to empowering women by gratifying their inherent strength. The art of pole and chair dancing, aerial work and strip tease, while often stigmatized, are avenues of self love for the folks at Carousel Pole Fitness.
The goal for Pole Fitness, according to its website, is to “provide a safe and affirming environment for women to work their bodies, express their femininity, and flourish.”
While the art form and sport are boosting people’s confidence left and right, the activity also includes notable health benefits.
According to a 2019 study with Edith Cowan University titled “Pole dancing for fitness: The physiological and metabolic demand of a 60-minute class,” concludes that, by following ACSM (The American College of Sports Medicine) guidelines, pole dancing can be used to “improve health and cardiorespiratory fitness.”
Despite studied benefits, pole dancing is often stigmatized as a sensual act intended to please onlookers.
“It’s not for the male gaze,” said Kimberly Webb, the owner of Carousel Pole Fitness, said.
Webb, also referred to as “Lady K,” goes on to explain that the entitlement individuals assume over her sport, art and business.
“It’s not for them,” she said.
At times people have asked Webb if they “Can come in and have a free show?” Webb, a self-described “mother hen,” is protective of her students and dancers, especially when such comments arise.
“[I’m] tired of people not accepting,” said Amber Priestley, an instructor at Carousel Pole Fitness, said. Priestley often finds herself in a rut when she shares with others that she is a pole dancer:“How can I say this in the least offensive way possible?”
Despite the judgment, objectification and overall taboo people may assign to pole dancing, the atmosphere of Carousel Pole Fitness defies such adversity.
“All women are welcome” said Rachel Paulus, a student at Carousel Pole Fitness.
Paulus began her classes in December of 2022, and has enjoyed her time ever since then.
“[It] makes you appreciate your body,” she said.
Webb notices people’s uptick in confidence once they finish a session.
“[They] meet the world with a new found confidence,” she said.
For Paulus, the sport is especially empowering because it teaches women to “take up space,” she said.
The studio prides itself on including women of all ages, sizes, abilities and appearances. Students have ranged from young adults to women in their seventies.
“Everyone should try,” said Priestley. “Everyone can come in and kick ass.”
The space is a network of women encouraging each other, Webb explained.
“Everyone celebrates [each other’s] successes,” she said.
The future of Carousel Pole Fitness will consist of community outreach programs.
“I want to work with breast cancer survivors,” said Webb, “And the women of Turningpoint.”
Turningpoint is a non-profit organization in River Falls, that offer support for victims of domestic and sexual violence.
Upcoming events and classes can be found at carouselpole.com/classes.
Carousel Pole Fitness is located at 1920 Crest View Drive Hudson and can be reached at 952-220-2366 or at lady-k@carouselpole.com.
