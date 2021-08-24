HUDSON — Artists gathered at the Wisconsin Carpenter Nature Center campus for the annual Carpenter Art Festival on Saturday, Aug. 21. The festival features work by various artists of different mediums, as well as vendors, all with a focus on the environment. Proceeds from the sales that day will go to support the Carpenter Nature Center.
Close
Carpenter Art Festival 1.JPG
Paul Oman works on a painting during the Carpenter Art Festival on Saturday at the Wisconsin Carpenter Nature Center Campus.
Carpenter Art Festival 2.JPG
Work by Mara Facile Miller hangs amid the backdrop of the Carpenter Nature Center off Cove Road in Hudson. The Carpenter Art Festival brings together artists amid the center's land.
Carpenter Art Festival 3.JPG
Bananas of Mio Soaps in Hudson joined the artists and vendors at the Carpenter Art Festival.
Carpenter Art Festival 4.JPG
A hawk welcomed visitors to the Carpenter Art Festival on Saturday.
Carpenter Art Festival 5.JPG
Various animal friends joined the artists and vendors at the Carpenter Art Festival on Saturday.
Carpenter Art Festival 6.JPG
Thea Ennen performs during the Carpenter Art Festival on Saturday at the Wisconsin Carpenter Nature Center campus.
Carpenter Art Festival 1.JPG
Paul Oman works on a painting during the Carpenter Art Festival on Saturday at the Wisconsin Carpenter Nature Center Campus.
Carpenter Art Festival 2.JPG
Work by Mara Facile Miller hangs amid the backdrop of the Carpenter Nature Center off Cove Road in Hudson. The Carpenter Art Festival brings together artists amid the center's land.
Carpenter Art Festival 3.JPG
Bananas of Mio Soaps in Hudson joined the artists and vendors at the Carpenter Art Festival.
Carpenter Art Festival 4.JPG
A hawk welcomed visitors to the Carpenter Art Festival on Saturday.
Carpenter Art Festival 5.JPG
Various animal friends joined the artists and vendors at the Carpenter Art Festival on Saturday.
Carpenter Art Festival 6.JPG
Thea Ennen performs during the Carpenter Art Festival on Saturday at the Wisconsin Carpenter Nature Center campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.