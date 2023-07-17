For three days this summer, everyone is invited to be a biologist. Carpenter Nature Center is hosting a BioBlitz at its Wisconsin Campus to survey species of plants, animals, fungi and insects.
This citizen science event, as Director of the Carpenter Nature Center Jennifer Vieth explained it, will be hosted Friday, July 21, Saturday, July 22 and Wednesday, July 26.
“It's a way to engage the community, learning more about their environment and getting face time with experts,” Veith said. “But it also gives us, at the end of the day, a little more information about the species that are on our site, so that it can inform our management plans.”
The goal is not necessarily to have a full population study completed or publishable results, but rather combine a need for information to inform site management with a way to engage the community in biological opportunities.
“Not only does it help us with our management plan in the future, but it really does hit home or a goal of education,” Abbey Holden, habitat specialist at Carpenter Nature Center, said.
The Carpenter Nature Center has two campuses, one in Hudson and the other in Hastings, Minnesota.
Vieth provided a perfect example of the impact citizens and volunteers at a BioBlitz can have. At the Minnesota campus grounds there are known Kittentails, a rare plant and on the threatened species list. It can be found in a handful of upper Midwest and Great Lakes states. Every few years the Carpenter Nature Center has an expert come out to the Minnesota Campus to survey them.
Until recently, they were not believed to be located on the Wisconsin campus. A plant biologist volunteered his time at a Carpenter Nature Center Wisconsin campus BioBlitz and found some Kittentails.
“Just this guy volunteering his time was able to find some rare plants, so we could then transform our management plan to prioritize protecting [them],” Veith said.
As helpful as it is to have seasoned experts or enthusiasts join to survey species, everyone can lend a hand.
“Often kids or people that aren't experts in that area will find something cool just because they're not looking with the same eyes [as an expert],” Vieth said. “They’ve got a fresh lens.”
There will be a variety of expeditions and opportunities throughout the three days to connect with experts who will help guide new-comers, hobbyists and children in searching, seeking and identifying various species.
For more information and developing event schedules, visit carpenternaturecenter.org.
2019 BioBlitz
Results from the last Wisconsin Campus BioBlitz yielded pages of results of various species spotted by volunteers. Mammals, herptiles (a reptile or amphibian), birds, invertebrates and plants were surveyed during the event. Here is just a taste of some of what was spotted:
Mammals
Homo sapiens.
13-lined Ground Squirrel.
White-tailed Deer.
Herptiles
American Toad.
Birds
American Goldfinch.
American Robin.
American Crow.
Black-capped Chickadee.
Baltimore Oriole.
Invertebrates
American Bumblebee.
Ants.
Biting Stable Fly.
Blue-eyed Darner.
Brachiacantha ursina.
Plants, etc.
Alfalfa.
American Blackcurrant.
Amur Maple.
Anise Hyssop.
Big Bluestem.
If you go
What: Carpenter Nature Center’s Wisconsin Campus BioBlitz.
Where: Al & Laurie Hein Visitor Center, Carpenter Nature Center Wisconsin Campus, 279 South Cove Road, Hudson.
Who: All ages and experience levels are invited to join in the BioBlitz.
Reservations are required. Call 651-437-4359 to register.
Friday, July 21
3-5 p.m., Dragonflies and damselflies with Jeff Fischer.
5-6 p.m., Citizen Science tools and i-Naturalist.
6-8 p.m. Plant and bird hike.
8-10 p.m. Moths with Kevyn Juneau.
9-10 p.m., Black lights and fungi with John Jonas.
Saturday, July 22
4:45 a.m. “OMG its early bird survey” with Ben Douglas.
5:30-11:30 a.m., MAPS bird banding with Rick Schmid and team.
9-10 a.m., Butterfly survey with Kevyn Juneau.
10 a.m. Bumblebee survey with Chris Smith.
11:30 a.m. to noon, Species tally and wrap up celebration.
Wednesday, July 26
7 p.m., Web Walk with Larry Weber.
