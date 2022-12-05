St. Croix CASA has had a year of unexpected success.

After launching the Court Appointed Special Advocate program in the county about a year ago, the goal was to add five advocates every quarter. The first two advocates were sworn in February. A few more were sworn in since then and come Dec. 21, 18 advocates will be ready to work with the children in the county court system.

CASA is a national program that operates at local levels. Present in 49 out of 50 states, CASA brings qualified and compassionate adults into a child’s life, particularly children facing the court system. This adult fights for and protects the safety of the child, while simultaneously providing them with a continual, reliable relationship.

Executive Director of CASA of St. Croix Sean Kinsella came on over the summer and has been working with the newest group of advocates to complete their training – eight weeks worth of classroom work, meetings and observations.

Upon completing these requirements, advocates are sworn in, as they operate as officers of the court, providing testimony on behalf of the children they’re paired with.

An advocate may be paired with an only child or a few siblings. On average, CASA of St. Croix County aims to have a 1 to 1.5 ratio of advocates to cases.

With a goal of having 40 volunteer advocates by the end of 2023, the program would be able to serve around 60 children. In St. Croix County, there are about 126 children identified as a “child in need of protective services,” Kinssella said.

When a volunteer signs on to be an advocate, they are signing on to meet with a child or a few, depending on the size of the family, once a week for an entire year.

When advocates meet with children, the best way to get them to open up, experience has found, is to do a project. That may be coloring, baking or maybe playing a game.

“I think you have to be somebody who genuinely cares about children,” St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge R. Michael Waterman said. “You have to be reliable. You have to be willing to persevere because sometimes these cases are not easy cases.”

Children who receive a court appointed special advocate are often being pushed and pulled through an open court case, as well as bouncing around the foster care system.

It’s hard to put an average on the number of foster home placements a child has, but Waterman said “it’s not uncommon for a child… to move three or four times during the two year period that the case may be open… Now you have, you know, three or four moves, three or four new people to get used to.”

Kinsella has seen extreme cases of three placements in three months.

Not to mention that moving from one foster care placement to another often has unintended consequences, like changing school districts.

Advocates go with that child to each and every home so there is at least one reliable adult in that child’s life.

“Although this is a new resource, our experience working with CASA has been positive,” the St. Croix County Children Services Department said in a statement to the Star-Observer. “In the cases we see, it is important for children to feel comfortable sharing their feelings and emotions about what might be going on with them or their family situation. CASA gives children another resource and support person to give them a voice in what is going on with their cases.”

Out of observation, Waterman cited drugs, alcohol and substance abuse as some of the most common cases he sees that involve children.

Mental illness is another issue that may land a child in need of an advocate.

Advocates are one of the many people involved in any given case. Lawyers, social workers, judges, and guardian ad litem all have varying roles within a case.

A guardian ad litem is a professional who is appointed by the juvenile or family court to represent a child's best interests in court proceedings.

“As social workers, we have a wide array of responsibilities surrounding cases involving children. While we advocate for the best interest of children involved in our cases, we must spend time to address the more formal aspects of these cases including court, services and documentation. CASA workers have the ability to spend more time with the children and serve as the one constant person that will be with them throughout the duration of their case,” the St. Croix County Children Services Department said.

The CASA program advocates for the family and the child first. To have someone “who’s sole focus is the child is a great benefit,” Waterman said.

Though there are a number of involved parties in any given case, advocates are there to listen to the child’s needs, which often is to be reunited with their parents.

“Counties with CASA have experienced a greater ability to eliminating the cause for removal and to reuniting children with their families, or if that can’t be done, placing children with permanent long term homes,” Waterman said.

That transition and period of uncertainty, according to Waterman, is shortened by two or three months in counties with CASA.

“It might not sound like a lot but you know, these cases typically last about a year and a half to two years on average so two or three months, you know, it’s a lot,” he said.

“It’s a combination, though, of strategies. As much as advocates are able to help children feel a slice of stability and shape a judge's understanding of the child’s needs, there is also an element of ‘cheerleading,’ Kinsella explained.

Though CASA isn’t responsible for the accountability of people going through the court system, they cheerlead them in their efforts to reunite with their children and provide them with safe and stable environments.

As CASA of St. Croix County continues to expand, they’re going to need to make a few adjustments.

Get involved with CASA of St. Croix To donate, visit casaofstcroix.org/donate. There are a few requirements to become an advocate: . Complete 30 hours of training.

Go through a criminal background check and interview process.

Dedicate 1 hour weekly to advocating for the youth.

Be over the age of 21. CASA of St. Croix County is also seeking assistance with marketing.

The national CASA office says that once a local CASA begins operating with about 15 to 18 advocates, additional staffing will be needed to expand.

Kinsella and the board of directors goal is to add a staff person this spring.

This costs money, though.

Advocates donate their time, but it is costly to train them. The board has sent out numerous grant requests and the county has pledged a one-time $41,000 cash financial contribution in its 2023 budget cycle. The county also provides CASA with a $9,000 in-kind contribution of office space at the government center.

Though grants will make up a significant portion of the non-profit’s income, individual donors are essential. As a new program, these relationships are ones they’d hope to form, though with inflation, Kinsella said this has been a bit more difficult.

“Tentatively hopeful,” was the way Kinsella described the future. Based on the response from the community – judges, volunteers, donors, board members – the passion and power to bring CASA into and through the new year is there. It’ll just take continued dedication and contribution.