Starting its seventh year of knitting and crocheting hats and scarves for the homeless and those in need, the Youth Resource Committee of Hudson will be having a “casting on” party on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 9-11 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Vine St., Hudson.
Join other knitters and those who crochet for some fellowship, coffee and cookies, share some patterns, and maybe even learn some new stitches. It will be held in the fellowship hall of the church with masks optional at this time. This is subject to any changes in COVID-19 restrictions at the church.
Since starting in 2017, the Youth Resource Committee has received over 5,100 hats, scarves and miscellaneous items and distributed over 4,100 of these items to a variety of area organizations.
Among the organizations that have received these “made with love” items are the Free Clinic of Pierce and St. Croix Counties, Grace Place, Our Neighbor’s Place, Turningpoint, Raider Networks at the High School and Middle School, and Women, Infants and Children Program to name just a few.
Through a grant from Thrivent Financial and additional money from the Youth Resource Committee, yarn has been furnished every year for knitters and those who crochet around the surrounding areas.
If you would like to share your time and talents in this very worthwhile project, yarn can be picked up at First Presbyterian during office hours. There are patterns and needles available as well. If you have questions, please contact the Youth Resource Committee at youthresourcecommittee@gmail.com or on Facebook.
