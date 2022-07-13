Ending hunger may seem like an untouchable goal, but the St. Croix Valley Food Bank truly believes, and ultimately is, on the path to making sure every individual in Western Wisconsin has equitable access to fresh and healthy food.

On July 14, the St. Croix Valley Food Bank will celebrate its one-year anniversary.

Since it launched, the food bank has distributed 3.4 million pounds of food to 170,055 individuals in need in the four-county area in western Wisconsin.

River Falls reporter Sam Fristed and I had the pleasure of volunteering with the food bank in May, working with veteran volunteers to pack and pass out food.

One of the many successful food bank programs operated by the food bank is its weekly pop-up pantry.

Even with a stagnant warehouse, a volunteer center location in Hudson, partnerships with food shelves and now 48 hunger relief partners across this side of the state, the food bank knew it couldn’t reach everyone.

The pop-up pantries provide rural communities, like Glenwood City where we volunteered, with access to food once a month.

Seeing the magnitude of food insecurity I remember arriving on that Tuesday and first meeting the volunteers. Everyone of them had a positive attitude. The atmosphere was relaxed. Volunteers were joking with each other. When I started to work I could feel the impact of bagging the food. I had two feelings about bagging the food. The first was the positive impact I was feeling because I was helping the less fortunate. The second feeling was insightful. It was an eye opening experience because of all the food that gets processed to feed people suffering from food insecurity. Returning on Thursday I saw the magnitude of food insecurity in the western Wisconsin area. When we pulled into the parking lot there was already a line of cars waiting. As we unloaded the truck we got ready to pass out the items, each picking a station to form an assembly line. We were scheduled for two and a half hours. The line of cars did not stop for the first hour and half. Car after car came through, showcasing how popular the mobile pantry popup is. One observation I made was the demographics of the clients using the service. Older adults were the most common but some younger customers came through too. We moved a lot of food at the popup. This experience was insightful because it demonstrated the continuing issue of food insecurity. – By Sam Fristed

Packing up

On Tuesdays, a group of around five or six volunteers gather at the volunteer center by Trinity Church to pack food into bags to feed a household.

Individual donations, federal funds and food rescue programs are able to fill the trunks of customer’s cars with dry goods, non perishables, fresh produce, meats, cheese and more.

Of course the strong arms of dedicated volunteers don't hurt either.

Fristed and I planted ourselves by the vegetable table at the volunteer center on a Tuesday, placing about five small potatoes, four large carrots and three onions into shopping bags to go home with customers at the pop-up pantry.

The other volunteers packed meat, cheese and frozen foods to be stored in industrial refrigerators until Thursday’s distribution.

Currently, the food bank is experiencing, like many industries, issues with the supply chain.

“Our ability to source donated food has been cut in half,” Executive Director of the St. Croix Valley Food Bank Ann Searles said. “We have had to purchase more food at a discounted rate.”

With state programs, the food bank has been able to partner with local food suppliers, like Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, Bush’s Beans, Wisconsin Pork and De-Lish-Us Foods, distributing local products to those in need.

“We’re just grateful for Gov. Ever’s dollars because it is allowing us to bridge that gap with the decrease in the amount of pounds of food being donated and products being donated by local manufacturers,” Searles said.

A significant amount of the food the bank receives is “rescued” from local food businesses, like Kwik Trip, Target and WalMart.

When the time comes to load bags of food, a few folding tables are set up with bulk bags and boxes of food are set.

Volunteers get to work organizing them into household-size portions.

Sarah Bruch, community engagement and sustainability manager at the food bank, explained it simply: don’t pack anything you wouldn’t eat.

Since the produce comes in large, industrial size bags, not every potato is one you’d want in your pantry.

So don’t send it home with someone else.

Luckily, stationed right behind me while I was on produce duty, was a box for the “bad apples,” headed to the compost.

Right now, the food bank partners with local farmers to compost its unservable produce, but they’re looking to invest in an industrial composter to maximize compost capabilities and minimize drive time to the farms.

With all hands on deck, our packing job was done in a jiffy.

Before we headed out for the day, Fristed and I helped Bruch break down the cardboard boxes much of the food is shipped to the food bank in.

Our bare hands were the realistic option. In the life of a nonprofit organization, replacing a broken box cutter is not at the top of the list of priorities, Bruch explained.

Handing out

On Thursday, Fristed and I met the volunteer troup at the volunteer center before making our way over to the community center in Glenwood City.

Once all the bags and boxes were unloaded from the truck, we again picked a station.

I landed myself in charge of the frozen goods.

When community members drive up, they check in with one of the food bank staff, determine how many households they are picking up for and then drive up to the line of volunteers.

We each placed our bag or box of goods in the trunk of the customer’s car, sending them on their way with everything we had packed up on Tuesday.

Each month, the grocery pick-up provides different items.

“In my time at the food bank, I’ve seen two things bring people to tears: flowers and coffee,” Bruch said.

Though we didn’t have any in May, those are two things that are not a necessity but bring joy to customers. Sometimes it’s about the little things.

Something to celebrate

Moving millions of pounds of food in one year is no small feat. To celebrate the work that’s happened and the future ahead of the food bank, an open house and food packing event will be hosted on Wednesday, July 20, 4:30-6 p.m, with a short program at 5 p.m. A food packing event will follow the program all at St. Croix Valley Food Bank, 1231 Industrial St. No. 400.

Since last July, the food bank has seen a 20% growth in demand from those in need.

“We knew there was a huge need here in western Wisconsin… We didn’t realize how great that need was until we launched our operations,” Searles said.

With the rising cost of food and gas, the number of families and individuals who visit the food pantries and utilize the services of the food bank are increasing.

The St. Croix Valley Food Bank has every intention of working to meet that need.