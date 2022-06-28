Ciranda, a premier supplier of certified organic, non‐GMO and fair‐trade food ingredients, is pleased to announce the appointment of longtime team member Joe Rouleau to head of sustainability.
Rouleau will leverage more than 17 years of industry experience to oversee the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, and communicate progress to internal and external audiences, including customers.
Throughout his tenure at Ciranda, Rouleau has worked closely with customers and supply partners to drive positive change at origin for the company’s portfolio of flours, starches, sweeteners, oils, cocoa and coconut products. As head of sustainability, he will continue to align ESG efforts from end-to-end through the identification and evaluation of future ingredient suppliers as part of the Go-To-Market function to ensure alignment with customer needs and company core values.
“Joe has played an integral role in the development of our supply chain and customer base over the past 17 years, making him an outstanding fit for this position,” said JP Tournoy, CEO at Ciranda. “His experience and unwavering commitment to our mission to connect brands with certified ingredients produced with respect for people and planet will be valuable to our continued ESG efforts.”
“I’m excited to step into the role of head of sustainability, a natural fit with my passion and years of experience building subject matter expertise and relationships within our industry,” said Rouleau. “I look forward to working even closer with customers and key partners to meet the demands of our market and to collaborate with other industry leaders to positively impact our global food system.”
Rouleau has been a key member of Ciranda’s employee sustainability committee for over a decade and is professionally involved with the Organic Trade Association and Marbleseed (formerly known as Midwest Organic & Sustainable Education Service), among others. He also serves as board president of the grocery cooperative in his local community.
