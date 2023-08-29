Citizens State Bank is excited to congratulate Maria Machtemes who has graduated from the University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking.
The Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has helped develop banking leaders through a program of advanced bank management education. Over the 25-month course of which six weeks were in person and on campus, Maria acquired a broad knowledge and understanding of major bank functions and their interrelationships, and developed the skills required to lead and manage effectively.
“Maria excelled through the program and studied in areas of finance, marketing, management and the environment in which the bank operates. One of our core values is focusing on our team members, and we are happy that we could invest in Maria’s growth and leadership through this program,” Steve Miller, the senior vice president/retail banking, said.
Citizens State Bank has been serving businesses and individuals throughout the St. Croix Valley area for over 100 years with branches in five locations including Hudson, Roberts, Woodville, Elmwood and Menomonie. The bank’s goal is to provide unprecedented customer service based on its core values which are integrity, customer focus, team focus and agility. To learn more, visit csbnet.net.
