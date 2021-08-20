HUDSON -- The city of Hudson approved a new water service agreement with the village of North Hudson.
The agreement will not bring any changes for water users in either Hudson or North Hudson.
The previous agreement created in the 1970s was outdated. Discussions on updating the agreement started in 2017.
The two municipalities have a unique situation, with the city providing water to users in North Hudson through a system owned by the village.
“Generally speaking if you provide a utility service, you also own then those utility lines and facilities,” City Administrator Aaron Reeves said.
The city looked at potentially consolidating the system, but the village wanted to maintain ownership of its infrastructure.
The city was then left with the option of updating the agreement or moving to a wholesale arrangement, Reeves said. Wholesale means the city would provide water but the village would have to start its own utility to maintain the lines.
“That would have been very cost-prohibitive for the village to do that,” Reeves said.
Ultimately the city settled on updating the agreement, keeping the basic structure but better outlining who has regulatory accountability with lines.
“The village will maintain ownership of their line, they will be regulatorily responsible for the water that goes through the lines,” Reeves said. “We’re responsible basically to provide them with water and then to do routine maintenance and upkeep on the line.”
The agreement is three-years long to give a chance to assess the new aspects and make sure it works, Reeves said.
The council approved the agreement 5-1, with Council Member Joyce Hall voting no, following a closed session at its Aug. 16 meeting.
The issue will go to the North Hudson Village Board for approval. The board meets the first Tuesdays of the month.
Village Trustee Tim Zais spoke at the council meeting ahead of a vote, saying it was good to get to this point now after years of discussion. The agreement has a good give and take, Zais said.
