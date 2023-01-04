New Richmond City Hall has a little history ringing the brass bell for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.
According to the Salvation Army, the unmistakable ring of brass bells and familiar red kettles represent the oldest annual fundraiser of its kind in the United States.
Prior to the pandemic, then management analyst for the city Noah Wiedenfeld had a string of three years from 2017-2019 where he rang the bell outside Walmart for 24 straight hours.
The pandemic derailed Wiedenfeld’s marathon, but City Hall employees and their families elected to do their part this season in 2022 by signing up to cover the kettle in one-hour shifts starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The Star-Observercaught up with City Clerk Michelle Scanlan and community development assistant Sadie Vance and her daughter Ella while they were busy ringing bells and directing shopping cart traffic in the entryway at Dick’s Market.
