The City of Hudson invites residents to an informational meeting regarding the proposed replacement of the Heggen Street bridge over Interstate 94 and the related reconstruction of the 11th Street/Coulee Road and/or Heggen Street/Crest View Drive intersections on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The city will share information on why it is interested in undertaking this project, provide information on three potential layout alternatives and collect feedback from the public to help staff and elected officials make future decisions.
The meeting will be held at the Hudson Fire Station, 2121 Ward Ave. and will begin at 6 p.m. with opportunity for the public to view presentation materials and interact with city staff following the presentation.
Those unable to attend can view presentation information online following the informational meeting.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding this project, contact Dean Chamberlain, City Engineer, at dchamberlain@hudsonwi.gov or 715-716-5729.
