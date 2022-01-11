Hudson residents who throw snow into the street after the streets have been plowed will face fines to pay for the city to replow the streets.
Mike Mroz, city director of public works and parks, said it is a problem for snow plow crews. To save staff time of going out to estimate the cost of replowing the roads, the Common Council approved a flat fee for violators.
“If a Public Works employee sees someone blowing snow back out on the street that has already been plowed, we are able to take a picture and send them a fine,” Mroz said. “I’ve seen it blatantly where, ‘We are just shooting it right back out in the street.’”
He said the act “has to be egregious” to result in a fine. Often, Mroz said, the violators are third parties who are clearing sidewalks for homeowner associations. In those cases, the fines would go to the snow-clearing company.
The council approved a flat $50 fine for violators.
