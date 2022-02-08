The New Richmond City Council got busy implementing the city’s 2022 Capital Improvement Plan at its meeting Monday night. The majority of purchases replace aging equipment including items categorized as funded and unfunded in the capital plan.
Since beginning his tenure on the council, Alderman Pete Vrieze has consistently pushed the council to be fiscally responsible, endorsing as much competitive bidding as possible and encouraging purchasing strategies that allow the city to save money to employ toward future capital purchases lessening the need to burrow.
“The biggest question I had for all of this was, how are we paying for this equipment? I’d like to see us set up a little bit of a policy of how we are going to buy high ticket items and perhaps have some funds set aside prior to coming to the council or public works with high ticket prices. I want that to be on the record so that we remember that from year to year.” Vrieze said.
Capital purchases
Purchases approved by the Council Monday night:
One 2022 John Deere 544P Wheel Loader from McCoy Construction for $258,670. Trade in or auction of two existing wheel loaders could net a credit of $73,000 toward the purchase. 2022 CIP estimate for a wheel loader was $230,000.
One 2021 Dodge Ram to replace a medium duty truck for Public Works from Bernard’s for $95,333. Possible trade in or auction credit for existing truck of $5,000. 2022 CIP estimate $75,000.
Purchase of one 2022 John Deere 325G Skid Steer (track loader) from Midwest Machinery for $64,368. 2022 CIP unfunded.
Purchase of one 2022 John Deere Wide Area Mower (WAM) from Midwest Machinery for $61,779. 2022 CIP unfunded.
Both the Skid Steer and WAM to be funded by a three-year note. The plan is to pay off the note in three years but continue to make payments for an additional two years to build up cash reserves for next purchases and sell the equipment in five years while it still has value.
Purchase one new 2022 Vactor 2100i Jet Truck from Macqueen Equipment for $476,572. Purchase to be paid for with $250,000 of ARPA funds and utility reserve funds set aside for the purchase. 2022 CIP estimate $600,000. Potential auction or trade in credit for old truck of $50,000-$51,000.
Purchase of five, 2,750-foot spools of Okonite electrical cable from Irby through the WPPI Energy’s joint purchase program for $40,823.75.
Purchase of 35, single phase electrical transformers from B&B Transformer through WPPI Energy’s joint purchase program for $108,455. Would meet the city’s needs through 2022. Delivery 18-22 weeks.
Purchase of four, Howard 3-phase electrical transformers from Irby through WPPI Energy’s joint purchase program for $84,230. Would meet the city’s needs through 2022. Delivery 20 weeks.
Purchase of one refurbished Kulman substation transformer from Jordan Transformer to replace the Highvie substation transformer for $839,500 plus shipping to be determined. Delivery 42-50 weeks. To be paid for with utility cash reserves.
St. Pat’s Day Parade
Council members approved a last minute application from organizers to host the St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17 with a 4 p.m. start time. The map indicated that the parade will follow the traditional route starting at West Third and Knowles, proceeding north on Knowles, turning west on First Street, then heading south on Washington and back to Third Street.
Even though the council approved the application, because Knowles Avenue is a state highway (Highway 65), the New Richmond Police Department still has to submit a request to detour traffic on Knowles Avenue, first to the county for approval then to the state for approval. That process can take up to two months normally.
Organizers have been encouraged to submit an alternate route in case the original route is not approved in time.
To simplify the process, the council pre-approved an extension of premise for applicable businesses along whatever route is approved.
