The city of Hudson Common Council approved a settlement in a tax dispute with the Target Corporation at its Aug. 7 meeting.
The settlement partially refunds the corporation over $32,000 in property taxes imposed from 2020-2022. Of the total refund, the city is responsible for approximately $2,800 per year, according to City Administrator Aaron Reeves. The lawsuit arose over a disputed assessed property value.
According to court documents, the city’s assessor assigned a property value of $8,725,700 to the Hudson Target property, located at 2401 Coulee Rd. The complaint, filed by the Target Corporation in 2021, claimed the city imposed a tax of $141,802, which the city denies in an answer to the complaint.
The Target Corporation said the fair market value was no higher than $4,057,700 as of Jan. 1, 2020 — less than half of the city’s assessment. Compared with other commercial properties, the complainant asserts that the property assessment and, as a result, the imposed tax are excessive.
In the initial complaint, the plaintiff said it is entitled to a refund for the 2020 property tax in the amount of at least $76,878 with statutory interest.
The settlement provides a revised assessment of $8,073,100 for the three tax years, resulting in a partial refund of the imposed property taxes. The city agrees that the property assessment for 2023 will not exceed the revised assessment.
Hudson Chamber presentation
The Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau provided an update to the council about their ongoing programs, initiatives and current available data on tourism.
Last year was a record-breaking year in Wisconsin tourism with $23.7 billion in revenue. St. Croix County saw a 13% increase in economic impact from tourism in 2022. The chamber presented a number of statistics and initiatives to increase tourism revenue.
The tourism promotion budget for 2023 is $197,500, including funding for advertisements, web strategy and brochures. The chamber is working with local organizations to update the event pages on Travel Wisconsin to ensure accurate information and make use of the websites' new features.
The chamber’s total audience across social media increased by 5.5% since January with over 700,000 impressions — an increase of 63.2%.
Because overnight visitors generate up to three times more revenue than day visitors, the chamber updated the council on the current state of overnight stays in Hudson. After a significant decrease in 2020, room tax totals increased in 2021 and 2022.
In 2023, the chamber aims to gain 55 new members and maintain a retention rate of 88%. So far, 43 new members have joined the chamber. Membership has grown by 17% in the past five years, totaling over 465 members.
Over the course of the year, the chamber hosted a number of events, including the 70th annual celebration, the May community expo and the 26th annual golf event. More events will be hosted in the coming months, including the continuation of the Good Morning Hudson and Simply Connect events.
The chamber provided an update on their progress in the area of workforce development in the Hudson area. As a foundation, the chamber has a fundraising event on Oct. 5, where it presented a check to Hudson High School last year. During Manufacturing Month, the chamber plans to bring high school students into local facilities to generate interest in the younger population.
Memorial plaque restoration approved
The city of Hudson Common Council approved the application to reinstall a long-lost memorial plaque in Lakefront Park after the park board unanimously approved it on Aug. 1.
According to the application, the original plaque was installed in 1932 but was vandalized during the 1970s. Since then, the plaque has been illegible, but its original message was not lost to history. Sandy Callen, on behalf of the Hudson Women’s Club, applied to reinstate it.
Once complete, the plaque will read, “Duluth passed here in 1680 en route from Lake Superior to the Mississippi. This area was a Sioux-Chippewa battleground in 1785 and a fur trade post in 1792 with the Menomonie Indians.”
Located on the boulder by the flagpole in Lakefront Park, the reinstatement of the plaque follows other initiatives to educate visitors about Hudson’s unique history.
Last month, the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau installed a series of banners containing short stories and information from Hudson’s past.
Hudson Police Explorers gear funded
The council approved the police department to use funds from the undesignated police donation fund to purchase gear for the new Hudson Police Explorers.
The explorers raised over $2,300 this year, but the cost of equipment for all 15 explorers totals about $4,900. Hudson Police Department Chief of Police Geoff Willems requested to use the undesignated funds to cover the rest of the cost.
