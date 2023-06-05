The Hudson class of 2023 have officially become Hudson High School alumni.
On Saturday, June 3, a night illuminated by golden sunlight, over 450 graduates, draped in navy garb and adorned in medals and variegated cords, walked across the stage and into adulthood.
Throughout a two-hour ceremony, several speakers had the chance to address the class, sharing memories from 13 years of educational experiences and words of wisdom for the ensuing transition.
The night was marked by strong feelings of appreciation and home.
Superintendent Nick Ouelette opened the ceremony by thanking parents, alumni, veterans, teachers and community members for contributing to the growth of each student.
In adversity, he reminded the graduating class to be kind, seek to understand and have empathy throughout their lives.
“Tomorrow is promised to no one,” Ouelette said. “So make sure the people in your life know how much you care about them today.”
These sentiments were echoed by Principal Mike Ballard: slow down, do the right thing and always remember the love you have for your family and friends.
“Smile often, love passionately and forgive easily,” Ballard said.
Ballard took time to recognize two distinguished alumni – Jack Breault and Tom Hoel – whom he told the class of 2023 to consider inspirations as they aspire toward success, excellence and service.
Katie Grismore was honored with the Senior Staff-sponsored Scholarship for embodying what it means to be a Hudson Raider.
The class of 2023 did not have a typical high school experience. Their freshman year was plagued by a spring break that seemed never to end and were faced with an uneasy return to the classroom as sophomores as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through it all, class president Bennett Hatfield highlighted the numerous successes of the senior class.
After holding the largest Homecoming dance in years, bringing back the King Kold dance, holding the first Mental Health Week and winning eight conference championships and three state titles, this class did it all.
At a time when school spirit was at an all-time low, this class persevered.
“When we work together, we can overcome the greatest of challenges and persist in the darkest of times,” valedictorian Shloke Jani said.
The Hudson Chamber Choir serenaded the class with Paul Simon’s “Bridge Over Troubled Waters,” reminding them of the strength they have when they support one another.
“I realized Hudson High School is a home to many students, including myself,” Jani said. “And it represents so much more than a place to learn.”
Now, the class of 2023 is moving on from that home, transitioning into whatever life brings them next.
Science teacher Veronica Ellingson addressed the class about this new transition, recalling the speech given at her graduation about Shel Silverstein’s “The Missing Piece.”
She reminded the graduates that they are not defined by success or failure and that they are not missing any pieces.
“Remember to always be your unique self,” Ellingson said.
Hatfield’s concluding words were in reference to a summation of graduation by Taylor Swift. The words hold true for the Hudson class of 2023.
Hatfield said, “The scary news is: you’re on your own now. The cool news is: you’re on your own now.”
Thirteen years of education came to a close that night, yet each one will continue into a new chapter of their lives.
Even so, school board clerk Kate Garza reminded the class that they will always have a home in Hudson – no longer as students – as Hudson High School alumni.
