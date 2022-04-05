A closure will occur on Carmichael Road at the Hillcrest Drive intersection beginning on Monday, April 18, and is scheduled to reopen by June 2.
The schedule is dependent on weather and unforeseen site conditions. Work at the site will include extension of water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer utilities; construction of a traffic signal at the Carmichael Road and Hillcrest Drive intersection, and extension of Hillcrest Drive east of Carmichael Road to serve the new Hudson Physicians building.
The traffic signal will not be operational until sometime in the late summer or fall. A detour route will be posted using Coulee Road, Seventeenth Street, Grandview Drive and Vine Street.
Access to businesses along Carmichael Road south of Hillcrest Drive, such as Culver’s and Walgreens, will be maintained at all times using the entrance near Walgreens. Access to Holiday Inn and Peace of Mind Daycare from the south should follow the wayfinding signs along Coulee Road and Hillcrest Drive.
The City of Hudson reminds drivers to obey all posted signs, including speed limits, road closure barricades and other work zone signs. For the safety of all motorists and construction workers, please do not drive around any closure barricades or follow trucks into work sites.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding this project, please contact Dean Chamberlain, City Engineer, at dchamberlain@hudsonwi.gov or 715-716-5729.
