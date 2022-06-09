The Western Wisconsin Photo Club will meet Wednesday, June 15, and invites the public to attend.
Eric Mueller, a Minneapolis-based artist, photographer and teacher, will speaker during the virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Mueller’s presentation will be a one-hour crash-course on the basics of editing photos on your smartphone using the free app Snapseed.
He will start with a demonstration of the app’s editing tools and basics on photo editing. Attendees will then get a hands-on experience using the app with a provided photo example.
Mueller has over 40,000 followers on Instagram and has been recognized by the iPhone Photography Awards, the Mobile Photo Awards and the Mira Mobile Prize.
The Western Wisconsin Photo Club is a group of photography enthusiasts of all ages, interests and abilities. The club is a member of the Twin Cities Area Council of Camera Clubs and the North Central Camera Club Council.
Meetings are both social and educational. They are held on the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Additional special meetings are also scheduled to accommodate speakers, hands-on workshops and group shooting opportunities.
The public is welcome to attend meetings or to become a member. The upcoming meeting will held virtually through Zoom.
Attendees may request an invitation to the meeting by submitting a request on the "contact" form. For further information, visit the club’s website.
