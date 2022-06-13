To Jessica Pressley, drinking coffee shouldn’t be a caffeine infused dessert. It should be an experience between you and the coffee bean.
Ember and Bean Roasting Co., is Pressley’s way of bringing Hudson the craft of coffee.
Tucked under the corner of Commercial and Second Streets, Pressley is experimenting to find the recipe for the roast with the best bean flavor.
“When we roast our coffee, we approach it with the idea of bringing out the best flavor, rather than going for a certain color,” Pressley said.
Companies like Starbucks and Caribou often roast coffee beans to attain a dark, medium or light roast. This is one of the significant differences between the beverages produced at Ember and Bean and chain coffee suppliers, she explained.
“Everything is done with care and love,” Pressley said. “We’ve put a lot of ourselves into this business.”
Originally from Blaine, Minnesota, Pressley and her husband, Jonathan Pressley, who is originally from Hudson, went on a trip together to Peru, set up camp at a coffee farm. They picked coffee cherries, ran them through the press and learned how to roast the beans over an open fire from Peruvian coffee producers.
This was when Pressley became acutely interested in the processes. Her first roasting operation at home consisted of a popcorn maker.
Fast forward and now she’s ordered a roaster that can accommodate over 30 pounds of beans and will sit in her local business.
Over the long Memorial Day weekend, Ember and Bean opened and was welcomed by the community.
Though they were asked about frappe’s (which they don’t serve), the space was filled with happy customers, ordering some new fan favorites, like the Peachy Tea or classic loves like lattes.
Just as coffee should be an experience, Pressley also believes the coffee flavor should be what brings you in, not what’s added to it.
Though Ember and Bean have a few, select, handmade syrups, their menu is intended to highlight the coffee, not the added flavor.
Ember and Bean Roasting Co. is currently open Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
With her husband/business partner and a few high school age employees, Pressley has been curating the crisp, unique space that is Ember and Bean Roasting Co. in Hudson.
