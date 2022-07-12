NEW RICHMOND - On Tuesday, July 5, the New Richmond Police and Fire Commission (PFC) delivered its decision to terminate firefighter Jonathon Haffner’s employment with the New Richmond Fire & Rescue Department effective immediately.
The decision concludes the PFC’s evidentiary hearing on the motion brought by Haffner to dismiss the complaint filed against him by New Richmond Fire Interim Chief Josh Bell.
The initial complaint filed by Bell on Nov. 15, charged Haffner with unprofessional conduct for violating policies pertaining to bullying, ethics and the code of conduct specified in the City of New Richmond Employee Handbook.
According to the complaint, “Mr. Haffner used misrepresentative and deceitful posts on Facebook to create internal and public discourse, significantly and directly impacting the ability of the City of New Richmond to promote effective and efficient public service.”
Haffner was issued a 30 day suspension and placed on paid administrative leave. Haffner chose to appeal the suspension to the PFC resulting in the public hearing.
By law, the PFC was not limited to considering only the initial suspension as being fair and adequate punishment for Haffner’s actions once a hearing was requested.
Upon hearing the evidence and testimony from both sides the PFC decided subsequently to supersede the suspension and terminate Haffner’s employment with the fire department.
The PFC was required to make factual findings and determinations on each of seven statutory just cause standards as specified in Wis. Stat. 62.13(5)(em).
1. Whether the subordinate could reasonably be expected to have had knowledge of the probable consequences of the alleged conduct.
2. Whether the rule or order that the subordinate allegedly violated is reasonable.
3. Whether the chief, before filing the charge against the subordinate, made a reasonable effort to discover whether the subordinate did in fact violate a rule or order.
4. Whether the effort described under subd. 3. was fair and objective.
5. Whether the chief discovered substantial evidence that the subordinate violated the rule or order as described in the charges filed against the subordinate.
6. Whether the chief is applying the rule or order fairly and without discrimination against the subordinate.
7. Whether the proposed discipline reasonably relates to the seriousness of the alleged violation and to the subordinate's record of service with the chief's department.
Beginning on June 14, five citizen members of the PFC listened to more than 11 hours of testimony during the examination and cross examination of seven witnesses and reviewed more than 50 documents entered as evidence while deliberating the case.
Attorney Lida Bannink representing Bell presented testimony from Bell and witnesses Mary Reese, human resources director for the city, Noah Wiedenfeld, city administrator and defendant Haffner.
Attorney Stephen Weld, defending Haffner, presented testimony from Haffner, retired Fire Chief Jim VanderWyst, firefighters Jocelyn Kahonen and Robin Haffner, and City Administrator Noah Wiedenfeld.
The PFC was assisted in conducting the public evidentially hearing by independent Attorney Jim Kalny. His role was to clarify legal questions, assist with motions and dispositions.
The city’s case
The city argued that Haffner initially refused a request from Bell to grant administrative permissions to two city employees to create posts on the New Richmond Fire & Rescue Facebook page to comply with the city’s social media policy as delineated in Section 3.4 of the City of New Richmond Employee Handbook.
The fire department page had been created originally as part of Haffner’s personal page and operated for years by various members of the department.
The city contended that, after initially refusing to grant the requested permissions, Haffner instead changed the name of the page to New Richmond Area Fire Fighters and advised the city to start its own page.
Bell advised Haffner that he could either turn over the requested permissions to the page to the city or delete the page completely.
The city contended that Haffner opted to delete the page and then create multiple deceitful posts on his personal page (shared publicly) including a repost of screenshot from the original fire department page of a youth explorer (Haffner’s stepdaughter) from the department participating in a 9/11 memorial stair climb, insinuating that Bell had forced him to delete the page out of personal animus toward the explorer and Haffner himself.
For his unprofessional conduct, Bell issued Haffner a one month unpaid suspension.
Haffner’s defense
Haffner contended that he could not understand why posts on his personal Facebook page should have any bearing on his disposition as a New Richmond firefighter let alone justify a 30 day suspension when “other firefighters had posted things that I thought were much worse on their personal Facebook accounts and did not get any punishments or at the most an oral reprimand.”
Haffner attempted to introduce the subject matter of other firefighter’s personal posts by way of comparing their inappropriateness to his own.
Haffner further contended that the suspension was personal, attempting to link the name on the back of the Explorer’s jacket, Haffner, and the suspensions of his father and brother, also firefighters with the department, to his own.
Haffner attempted to erode Bell’s credibility by claiming he was not properly qualified to hold his position and that his leadership was leading to widespread dissension within and departures from the department.
Following the PFC’s announcement, the city released a statement briefly summarizing the hearing process and thanking the citizen members of the commission for their service.
“The City of New Richmond is appreciative of the PFC members for their dedicated service and commitment to a fair process, and respects their decision in this matter.”
Haffner contended the hearing was neither fair nor impartial, that the City allowed politics to color the outcome and that choosing to escalate his discipline to termination was retaliation for his challenging the interim chief.
Haffner intends to appeal the PFC’s decision to the St. Croix County Circuit Court and had this to say in response to the commission’s ruling:
"I have difficulty with the decision of the New Richmond Police and Fire Commission. The city wants to spin a personal Facebook post as affecting the safety of the citizens and fracturing the department.
"My hope was that the New Richmond Police and Fire Commission would be able to keep the politics out of their decision. But the city has not applied its rules fairly or impartially, the investigation that led to these charges against me were not fair and objective, and the city attorney has played investigator, prosecutor and executioner. The fact that the city used other citizens’ posts and reposts on Facebook against me is not fair or proper. ... Then the PFC turned a suspension into a termination. If that isn’t retaliation for exercising my statutory right to challenge the interim chief’s proposed suspension, I don’t know what is."
