Skogen’s Foodliner, Inc. was awarded a liquor license by the Hudson Common Council ahead of plans to open a Festival Foods grocery store at the site of the old Hudson House Grand Hotel. The council approved the application for a Class A liquor license during its session on June 5.
Skogen’s Foodliner, Inc. was one of three applicants that have applied for a newly available liquor license since September 2022. Amidst fears of unfair competition with local businesses, the Common Council passed a motion to award the Class A liquor license to the company.
There are multiple classes of licenses for the sale of fermented malt beverages and intoxicating liquor. Class A licenses – the focus of this discussion – authorize the sale of liquor for off-site consumption.
While the State of Wisconsin does not regulate the number of available Class A licenses, the city of Hudson does. As per the ordinances, the municipality has one issuable liquor license per 2,500 population.
After population changes observed in the 2020 Census, another Class A license became available in the city of Hudson.
Since September 2022, the Common Council has received several applicants and began the decision process.
Hudson Grocery Cooperative, Lucky’s Wine & More and Skogen’s Foodliner, Inc. (Festival Foods) all applied for the license. Each intends to open a physical location in Hudson but has had a lengthy process to get approved.
Much of the debate centered around the introduction of liquor into a grocery store setting.
The current ordinance requires that premises that sell liquor should be completely separate from a gas station or grocery store, demanding its own area, exit and checkout. Although a change to the ordinance was considered in earlier sessions, the ordinance remains the same.
At a May 15 public hearing, local liquor store owners expressed uneasiness about competing with big box stores.
From donating to offering local jobs, they argued that these local stores are active citizens – part of the Hudson community.
Some council members questioned whether issuing another license was even necessary, given the risk of unfair competition with independently-owned stores.
“Just because we can do it doesn’t mean we should,” said Alderperson Lynn Wakefield.
Other council members, citing the requests of their constituents, claimed Hudson needs a new grocery store. Awarding Festival Foods the liquor license could fulfill that desire.
“It doesn’t matter to them whether there’s a liquor store attached to it or not. They want that grocery store,” Alderperson Joyce Hall said.
After discussion, the Common Council passed the motion to approve a liquor license for Skogen’s Foodliner, Inc. or Festival Foods.
The grocery store will have to have a separate area dedicated to the sale of liquor to comply with the ordinances. However, other Festival Foods locations are already set up in a similar manner.
The company intends to open a storefront on 1616 Crestview Drive, the site of the now-demolished Hudson House Grand Hotel.
Once approved, Class A licenses need to be renewed annually, necessitating a renewal application and the payment of the relevant fees.
In addition, the annual liquor license renewal includes an inspection of the premises by the Hudson Fire Department.
Of the current six Class A renewal licenses, only three had been inspected as of June 1, according to a report by fire chief Drew Spielman. The other three had not yet been scheduled.
Other classes of liquor licenses faced similar problems. In sum, under half of the current license holders have undergone their fire inspection this renewal season.
“We take all of our inspections seriously, but especially places of assembly where numerous people are in attendance with limited egress,” Spielman said.
The Common Council passed a motion to extend the deadline per Spielman’s recommendation.
The deadline for fire inspections was extended to Aug. 1, 2023, for this renewal season. Any deficiencies discovered during the inspection are required to be corrected by Sept. 30. 2023.
City attorney Nicholas Vivian added that possessing a liquor license is a “privilege, not a right.”
“Along with that privilege comes certain obligations,” Vivian said.
