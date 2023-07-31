Last week kicked off with a major afternoon storm. High winds, hail, and rain caused major damage throughout the Hudson and North Hudson areas.
With uprooted trees, fallen power lines and overall massive destruction in the area, the clean-up was a chore, to say the least.
To start, power outages were one of the main symptoms from last week’s storms.
"We had approximately 20,000 customers in the East Metro area, Minnesota Minneapolis, and then also in Hudson, North Hudson and Holton [who lost power],” Christine Oullette, the Senior Media Relations Representative at Xcel Energy, said.
From Oullette’s knowledge, Xcel had around 6,000 Hudson customers that lost their power that afternoon.
Within the western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota area, Xcel had more than 300 employees on deck with power restoration.
“And with the 6000 customers out just in Wisconsin, to have the majority of those folks restored by the next morning is quite a feat to do and this was a situation where people saw the damage, they saw the trees down the line down, poles down so it required some quick rebuilding,” she said.
Following power restoration, came the debris.
Hudson and North Hudson residents were left with the mess of fallen trees, hail damage, and everything plus the sun with temperatures highs of 90 degrees that next day Tuesday.
Online posts were made consisting of questions, gripes with the blazing heat and offering a helping hand for those who need it most. Some of the good neighbors were local businesses Sweet Treats ice cream and Agave Kitchen trucks.
“I just saw some pictures of some of my customers and the devastation that they had. I kind of knew right away that I wanted to do something,” Karen Storie, owner of Sweet Treats ice cream truck, said.
Sweet Treats set up shop in North Hudson along with Agave who gave away free meals to residents in the area.
“It was nice for them to come down and take a break from the cleanup visit with some of their neighbors,” she said.
Agave declined to comment.
While no time is a good time for a massive storm, this did again highlight the goodness of Hudson residents especially in times of need.
