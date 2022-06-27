Hudson resident Jim Boschuetz, with help from local business Art Doyle’s Spokes and Pedals and, has been a bridge for the Twin Cities based non-profit, Free Bikes 4 Kidz MN, to the Hudson and River Falls communities.
Over five years ago, Boschuetz began partnering with Spokes and Pedals, other bike shops in the area and community members, to rescue old, unwanted bikes, give them some TLC and find them new homes.
Spokes and Pedals would often get calls about what to do with bikes they wanted to donate. Between the shop and Boschuetz, they had the answer.
When bikes arrive at Spokes and Pedals, Boschuetz would pick them up, take them to tinker with and make a delivery to Allina Health in River Falls for the Free Bikes 4 Kidz annual donation day in the fall. Allina Health is one of the largest Free Bikes 4 Kidz partners and takes in donations of unwanted bikes, once a year, to fix up and rehome.
Annually, they can receive up to 7,000 bikes across the state of Minnesota.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz MN is a non-profit organization providing children access to bikes that may not otherwise have the resources to procure one. Donations of gently used bikes come in, are organized by thousands of volunteers, cleaned, refurbished and given to children in need during a few month cycle. They are not currently accepting donations.
Fixing up bikes and finding them new homes is not for the faint hearted.
Doyle began spending his days surrounded by bikes 39 years ago, when he and his wife, Carol opened the doors to Spokes and Pedals.
Between him, his five full-time staff and the two cats, Archie and Zoe, the shop has been on the up and up since 1984 with bikes for all ages, levels and price ranges.
“If you use it, it’s a great bike,” Doyle said. It doesn’t matter how fancy or expensive it is. What matters is that the bike works for you.
A program like Free Bikes 4 Kidz is a great way to include everyone in the biking experience and someone like Boschuetz has offered the community that opportunity more seamlessly.
Doyle’s small staff doesn’t have the time and resources to deliver bikes to the program, though they’ve offered to be a midway point between a donator and Boschuetz in the past, even with their limited storage space.
With that said, Doyle asks patrons to call ahead of time to see if the store can take the bikes, as he loves to see them refurbished, as does Boschuetz.
At the moment, there isn’t anybody to continue the work.
Boschuetz is moving and will no longer be able to donate his time, space, money and talents to fixing up bikes.
Five to ten hours a week, space to store and knowledge of the bikes (or at least a dedication to learning them), a truck or trailer for transport, a bit of cash to spare for part replacements and a heart of gold is what it would take for someone to fill Boschuetz’s shoes.
“Let’s not waste resources,” Doyle said. “It's better to reuse than toss it.”
Should no one step up, donating used bikes at Spokes and Pedals may not continue, as it is uncertain the resources to transport them to the Free Bikes 4 Kidz donation centers would be available otherwise.
The nonprofit shares the benefits of biking – transportation, health, fun – with those who may not have the resources to procure their own bikes, so Doyle and Boschuetz hope to see someone take the reins to continue this volunteer-based, informal operation.
