The state of student mental health in the Hudson School District is outlined in a 125-page document.

In 2021, grades nine through 12 were given the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System survey, which measures and monitors health-related behaviors that contribute to the leading causes of death and disability among youth and adults.

The numbers were startling to many.

“I think students are always struggling and we find excuses, and COVID was a good excuse to make,” Tara Gonyer, director of student services in the Hudson School District, said.

Prior to the 2021 survey, the last survey was conducted in 2019.

Gonyer said the pre-COVID numbers were not drastically different from the post pandemic results.

In 2021, 67% of female students reported experiencing significant problems with anxiety in the last year and 39% with prolonged, disruptive sadness.

This culminated in 23% of female students seriously considering suicide in the last year.

“We always look at it with an equity focus,” Gonyer said.

Self-reported rates of anxiety and depression were higher for students who had a low sense of school belonging; had experienced bullying, violence or trauma; had low grades; and/or had anything else that set them apart from their peers, including race, class, sexual orientation and disability, the YRBS report states.

Here are some of the findings from the 2021 survey. Strong grade level participation occurred in tenth and 12th grade, so all numbers are based on those populations.

Mental health

67% of female students reported experiencing significant problems with anxiety in the last 12 months.

35% of male students reported the same.

39% of female students reported they experienced prolonged, disruptive sadness in the past 12 months, compared to their male peers at 21%.

26% of female students surveyed reported they intentionally self-harmed without intending to die in the past 12 months compared to 11% of their male peers.

18% of students reported having engaged in self-harming practice at least once.

23% of female students reported seriously considering suicide in the past 12 months, as did 12% of their male peers.

13% of students have made a plan about how they would attempt suicide.

6% of students have attempted suicide.

Bullying

21% of tenth grade students reported they had experienced bullying at school in the last 12 months.

17% of tenth graders reported they had been electronically bullied in the last 12 months.

Overall, 25% experienced bullying either at school, online or in both forms.

42% agreed or strongly agreed that bullying was a problem at their school.

Violence

35% of female students surveyed agree or strongly agree that violence is a problem at their school compared to 23% of male students.

Support

45% of students said that they rarely or never get the help they need.

63% of students agree or strongly agree that they belong at school.

Texting and driving

60% of seniors who took the survey said they texted or emailed while driving in the past 30 days.

Drinking and drugs

53% of students surveyed had ever had an alcoholic beverage.

Among students who drank, 25% had their first drink before the age of 13.

12% of tenth graders surveyed reported that they had been offered, sold or given drugs on school property in the last 12 months.

26% of students have ever used marijuana.

Food insecurity

17% of students experienced hunger due to lack of food at home in the past 30 days.

Community uniting

The community has taken the hint.

“Our church did some dreaming last summer,”pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Hudson Kendra Grams said. “About how we wanted to be more engaged in the community.”

As essential as it is to address student mental health, all ages need support and resources.

The idea took flight – an event to unify resources and share information.

Grams asked Alyson Sauter, community impact director of United Way of the St. Croix Valley, “what would that look like?” “Who else should we get?”

Community organizations are coming together on Tuesday, May 2, to provide resources and explore how to help build mental health and wellness for all.

“The appetite is there and the community is open,” Sauter said about why the event is so critical now. “This is dire. This is urgent. We need to look at some actions and the community seems ready and interested in having some conversation.”

Sauter with United Way of the St. Croix Valley, Cassie McGuire with Hudson YMCA, Kristen Ziebol with the Hudson School District, Grams with First Presbyterian Church and Selena Freimark with the UW Extension will host a panel presentation to discuss topics around support and resources of mental health.

The event will also include a resource fair, community art project and question and answer session.

If you go to the Building Blocks of Mental Health What: Building Blocks of Mental Health When: Tuesday, May 2, dinner at 5:30 p.m., program at 6 p.m. Where: Camp St. Croix’s RCU Discovery Center, 532 County Road F, in Hudson. Cost: Free. Register: bit.ly/BuildingBlocksOfMentalHealthRegister.

“We work with local leaders to create healthier communities and help to apply the resources available through the UW system into the community,” Selena Freimark, UW Extension health and well being educator, said. It is assets like these that the organizers hope can benefit community members of all ages.

One of the skills taught by organizations is mental health first aid.

Not unlike “regular” first aid, the goal is to “provide an initial support to an individual who's experiencing a mental health challenge or crisis,” Sauter said. “Really the goal is that person is connected with the appropriate professional help deemed necessary or they are given some self help or other strategies that they can work through on their own.”

Mental health first aid is one of the topics that will be discussed at the upcoming event. It is also being utilized in the Hudson School District to support students.

Building Blocks of Mental Health will kick-off Mental Health Awareness Month at Camp St. Croix’s RCU Discovery Center, 532 County Road F, Hudson, 6-8 p.m.

A free dinner will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m.

“Part of mental health is community and connection,” Grams said. “Gathering around tables for nourishment of our bodies also helps nourish mental health.”

Participants are asked to register, though it is not required to participate, at bit.ly/BuildingBlocksOfMentalHealth.

“I really feel strongly that policy and system change is what we need, too,” Sauter said. “We're all doing something different and I'm hoping that this will help the community see what role they can play in making some high level change because it's possible.”