M.A. “Fred” Dietze, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Hudson, was awarded the Hilmar L. “Bill” Solberg Distinguished Service Medal at the Wisconsin-Upper Michigan Kiwanis District Convention in Aug., 2021.
The Solberg Distinguished Service Medal is presented on behalf of Past Governors of the Wisconsin-Upper Michigan Kiwanis District. Recipients must have been a member of Kiwanis for a minimum of ten years and served as a lieutenant governor or district chairperson. Participation in other worthy community, lodge or civic endeavors is essential. The recipient must be nominated by a Kiwanis club’s Board of Directors, which must provide evidence in support of the recommendation.
Dietze joined Kiwanis in 2003. He has served three terms as club president, two terms as lieutenant governor and one term as district governor. When serving as a Kiwanis International trustee, he was appointed to the Committee on Military Membership. He worked with Key Club and Circle K at the district level and chaired the Kiwanis Children’s Fund and Membership committees. He currently serves as his Kiwanis club’s advisor to the Hudson Area Library K-Kids program.
Dietze graduated from Northern Arizona University and earned a master’s degree in Adult and Community Education from Ball State University. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1971 and retired in 1991 attaining the rank of major. He then devoted 20 years to a career in human resources and management development. During that time, he joined the Denison Kiwanis Club in Iowa and served on the board of directors and as president. In Denison, Dietze learned to love serving others. He was instrumental in forming an Aktion Club for adults with disabilities. Dietze also streamlined several Kiwanis club programs in Denison making it easier for members of the club to perform service.
The Kiwanis Club of Sun Lakes, Ariz. was the next club that Dietze belonged to. After moving to Hudson and joining the Kiwanis Club of River Falls, he was the driving force for chartering the Kiwanis Club of Greater Hudson. He also served as club counselor and lieutenant governor.
Dietze served as governor of the Wisconsin-Upper Michigan District of Kiwanis International during the 2011-2012 Kiwanis year. He fostered a strong working relationship between the Kiwanis district, WI-UM Key Club and WUM Circle K, attending many joint and individual events that were held by the three organizations.
With the unanimous support of the District’s House of Delegates, Dietze ran for Kiwanis International Trustee in 2016 and was elected to the Kiwanis International Board. Dietze is actively engaged in the service leadership programs sponsored by Kiwanis International and in 2019 helped establish the first service leadership program in Hudson — the Hudson Area Library K-Kids.
Dietze remains a strong member of the Greater Hudson Club, actively participating in service projects, fundraising and membership recruitment. He is married to his wife, Nancy, who is also a Kiwanis member.
