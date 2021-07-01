The 10th Corbin’s Cup Golf Benefit for BRIDGE is set for Thursday, July 22, at Hudson’s Troy Burne Golf Course.
BRIDGE provides year-round life skills training, employment services, and social and recreational programs for youth and adults with disabilities.
“The Corbin's Cup Tournament raises necessary funds for BRIDGE programs,” said BRIDGE Executive Director, Peg Gagnon. “With the onset of COVID-19 last year, BRIDGE has quickly and methodically developed virtual day services classes as well as providing 1-to-1 in-home care to serve clients after suspending in-person services in adherence with COVID-19 guidelines.”
She noted that the tournament sponsored by Bjorn Nesvold of Landmark Wealth Management Group raises funds but also promotes awareness of the BRIDGE vision that individuals with disabilities are community assets to be nurtured and developed.
The 18-hole best ball scramble is $200 per player and includes dinner, a mulligan ticket, entry into the skills games, and three raffle tickets. Last year’s 50/50 raffle brought in $2,000, which was split between BRIDGE and the winner.
For more information, call 715-808-0454 or email bjornnesvold@landmarkwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.