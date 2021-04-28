HUDSON -- The Hudson Hospital & Clinic community garden has plots available to rent in 2021. It’s $20 for a 20 foot by 10 foot plot for the year.
Confirmed gardeners will have access to the plot from May through early November.
Reserve your plot as soon as possible by emailing greenteam@hudsonhospital.org or calling 715-531-6008.
