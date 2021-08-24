HUDSON — The winners of the Hudson Community Foundation’s 2021 SPARK grants are W.H.O. Books and the Lakefront Heritage Project.
W.H.O. Books received a $5,000 award while the Lakefront Heritage Project was the recipient of a $2,500 grant.
W.H.O. Books intends to use the funds to spread social awareness, diversity, equity and acceptance through the distribution of children's books and young adult literature. W.H.O. Books became a movement in June of 2020, after the murder of George Floyd.
The Lakefront Heritage Project aims to build up Hudson's heritage story by creating signage that includes origins, community life, historic time periods and other information about the city. A second phase involves a map with audio that visitors can access through mobile devices.
Xcel Energy is a corporate sponsor of the grants this year.
For more information about the Hudson Community Foundation, visit https://hcfwi.org.
About the Hudson Community Foundation
Community-minded. Future focused. Founded in 1999, The Hudson Community Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides funding in education, human services, civic projects and the environment directly to the Hudson area. The Foundation works with a 100% volunteer board to advance the quality of life in Hudson.
