Kinnic Health and Rehab, a nursing home in River Falls,, has its very own rockstar. Ron Fenzel, a current resident, has always lived for drumming, but the highlight of his musical career was touring the country with his smalltown rock band in the 1970s.
Fenzel started drumming at 10 years old, inspired by his uncle and a few friends who played.
He was always drawn to the drums, more than any other instrument.
“Every other kid wanted to play electric guitar or keyboard, but I wanted to play the drums. And that was it,” Fenzel said.
His parents were supportive of his playing and bought his first drum set. In seventh grade, Fenzel won his school’s talent show with a Creedence Clearwater Revival hit and his own drum solo.
In 1978, at the ripe age of 21, Fenzel joined a band in Bemidji. Called Bandana, the rock group played at the local dives and became known as the best band in town.
After playing the local scene, the group decided to take a risk and tour out west.
“I left my job and everything. All I had to do was pack up my drums and tell my brother we were hitting the road,” Fenzel said.
Bandana toured for three years, playing mostly southern rock like Charlie Daniels, Fleetwood Mac, and the Eagles. Ron’s favorite tour destinations were Montana and Colorado. The band played six to seven nights a week, only occasionally getting a Monday off.
“It was the most fun I ever had… the best thing I ever did,” Fenzel said.
Over the years, Fenzel played in other bands, but nothing compared to his touring days.
After retelling his favorite stories, complete with a smug grin and a glimmer in his eye, Fenzel ended by saying, “I wish I could do it all over again.”
