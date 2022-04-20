Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:
Hudson
Hudson Public Library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Call 715-386-3101 or visit hudsonpubliclibrary.org/. 700 First St., Hudson.
Friday, April 22
Genre Book Club, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Toddler Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Wednesday, April 27
Babies and Books Storytime, 10:15 a.m.
Stories for All, 11:15 a.m.
River Falls
River Falls Public Library is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m Monday-Thursday.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 140 Union St., River Falls.
Call 715-425-0905 or visit riverfallspubliclibrary.org/.
Monday, April 25
Intro to Mindfulness, 6:30 p.m., virtual or in person, registration required.
Thursday, April 28
Little Learner Storytime, 9:45 a.m., registration required.
New Richmond
The Friday Memorial Library in New Richmond’s public open hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 155 E. First St., New Richmond.
Call 715-243-0431 or visit newrichmondlibrary.org/ for more info.
Friday, April 22
Active Little Learners Storytime, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Babytime, 10 a.m.
Thursday, April 28
Little Learners Storytime, 10 a.m.
Hammond
Hammond Community Library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 850 Davis St., Hammond.
Call 715-796-2281 or visit hmmondpubliclibrary.org.
Friday, April 22
Fika/Coffee, 9-10 a.m.
Coloring Night, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
DIY: Book Fairy House, 6:30-8 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
Literature and Learning, 11 a.m. to noon, virtual option.
Fika/Coffee, 1:30-3 p.m.
Sign Language: Session II, 6-7 p.m.
Yoga, 7-8 p.m., virtual.
Thursday, April 28
Literature and Learning, 10-11 a.m.
Paint and Sip: Reading, 6:30-8 p.m.
Roberts
Hazel Mackin Community Library has expanded its hours for limited browsing. Open hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 311 W. Warren St., Roberts.
For more information, please call 715-749-3849 or visit robertspubliclibrary.org/.
Friday, April 22
Lois Hall Memorial Coffee and Cookies, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Monday, April 25
Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
A Novel Idea Book Club, 5:30-7 p.m., Barnboard Bar and Grill, Roberts.
Tuesday, April 26
Library Board Meeting, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Thursday, April 28
Strong Seniors, 1-2 p.m.
Knitting Group, 2:15-5:30 p.m.
Somerset
The building is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 208 Hud St., Somerset.
Call 715-247-5228 or visit somersetlibrary.org/.
Monday, April 25
Friends of the Library meeting, 6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Storytime, 10:15 a.m., virtual.
Wednesday, April 27
Mahjong Games, 1-4 p.m.
Thursday, April 28
Bridge Players, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
