Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:

Hudson

Hudson Public Library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Call 715-386-3101 or visit hudsonpubliclibrary.org/. 700 First St., Hudson. 

Friday, April 22

Genre Book Club, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Toddler Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Wednesday, April 27

Babies and Books Storytime, 10:15 a.m.

Stories for All, 11:15 a.m.

River Falls

River Falls Public Library is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m Monday-Thursday.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 140 Union St., River Falls. 

Call 715-425-0905 or visit riverfallspubliclibrary.org/

Monday, April 25

Intro to Mindfulness, 6:30 p.m., virtual or in person, registration required. 

Thursday, April 28

Little Learner Storytime, 9:45 a.m., registration required. 

New Richmond

The Friday Memorial Library in New Richmond’s public open hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 155 E. First St., New Richmond. 

Call 715-243-0431 or visit newrichmondlibrary.org/ for more info. 

Friday, April 22

Active Little Learners Storytime, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Babytime, 10 a.m.

Thursday, April 28

Little Learners Storytime, 10 a.m.

Hammond 

Hammond Community Library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 850 Davis St., Hammond. 

Call 715-796-2281 or visit hmmondpubliclibrary.org.

Friday, April 22

Fika/Coffee, 9-10 a.m.

Coloring Night, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26

DIY: Book Fairy House, 6:30-8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27

Literature and Learning, 11 a.m. to noon, virtual option.

Fika/Coffee, 1:30-3 p.m.

Sign Language: Session II, 6-7 p.m.

Yoga, 7-8 p.m., virtual. 

Thursday, April 28

Literature and Learning, 10-11 a.m.

Paint and Sip: Reading, 6:30-8 p.m.

Roberts

Hazel Mackin Community Library has expanded its hours for limited browsing. Open hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 311 W. Warren St., Roberts. 

For more information, please call 715-749-3849 or visit  robertspubliclibrary.org/

Friday, April 22

Lois Hall Memorial Coffee and Cookies, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Monday, April 25

Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

A Novel Idea Book Club, 5:30-7 p.m., Barnboard Bar and Grill, Roberts. 

Tuesday, April 26

Library Board Meeting, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27

Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Thursday, April 28

Strong Seniors, 1-2 p.m.

Knitting Group, 2:15-5:30 p.m.

Somerset 

The building is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 208 Hud St., Somerset. 

Call 715-247-5228 or visit somersetlibrary.org/

Monday, April 25

Friends of the Library meeting, 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Storytime, 10:15 a.m., virtual.

Wednesday, April 27

Mahjong Games, 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, April 28

Bridge Players, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

